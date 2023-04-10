Luka Doncic Will Recruit Kyrie Irving to Stay With Mavericks: “I Think It’s a Great Fit… Chemistry and Relationships Takes Time”

The Brooklyn Nets, the team that lost the 8x All-Star, Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks mid-season, after Kevin Durant’s trade to the Phoenix Suns, has qualified for the Playoffs in the East. Meanwhile, the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks have missed out on the Play-in.

Albeit for getting a top-10 draft pick in the summer, the team with two of the best guards in the league wouldn’t be in the playoffs for the first time in 4 years.

It looked like the Slovenian international was still vying for a Play-in spot rather than some draft pick when there were 2 games remaining in their schedule. But Irving had agreed to his team’s decision to sit the stars out by then.

Since then, there have been rumors about their 6ft 7” guard not being happy in Dallas. Some reports suggested he wouldn’t want to stay if there is no significant success for the team in the 2023-24 season, others suggested he is not happy with Uncle Drew’s presence on the team. He has now put a full stop to all those rumors.

Luka Doncic will recruit Kyrie Irving to stay next season

the Former Nets guard becomes a free agent in the coming summer. And with all power residing in his own hands this time, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Irving decides to move away from Mark Cuban’s team just months after joining them.

Hoping that would not be the case because Doncic himself will be recruiting the 6ft 2’ sensation to stay and run it back with him next season.

“Yeah, I think it’s a great fit… Chemistry and relationships takes time,” said Doncic. “I wish he can still be here… Great player, he just wants peace. Great person.”

But just imagine if the 2016 champ takes off despite all the efforts by Luka and the Dallas Management.

If Kyrie leaves Dallas

It will be traumatic because the Mavericks lost some solid players in Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie in their efforts to get Irving. It will also almost make it certain that their Slovenian sensation would be wanting out in no time if that happens.

They have no trade assets and a whole lot of draft picks to get Doncic the required help if Irving leaves for free. The best they would hope is that the former Celtics guard would do a sign and trade instead of just leaving.

The man can do that much for a team that offered him a legitimate shot at the title.