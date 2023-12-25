Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Against The Celtics? NBA Christmas Day Update On Lakers Star Following 40 Point Masterpiece

Credits: Dec 23, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts to an officials call during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers went on a losing skid after lifting the inaugural In-Season Tournament trophy. However, they managed to snap a four-game losing streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder, backed by a huge 40-point historic night for LeBron James. Going up against the in-form Boston Celtics on Christmas Day, the Purple & Gold will need James to have yet another incredible display to have any shot at winning the fixture.

The Lakers have been an injury-riddled squad for the past couple of seasons. Even this year, multiple players often feature on the team’s injury report. Unfortunately, this remains to be the case ahead of their clash against Jayson Tatum and Co.

Apart from Gabe Vincent, who has played only five games this campaign, no other player has been listed as “out”. While Rui Hachimura and Jarred Vanderbilt are the only players to be listed as “probable”, Cam Reddish and Anthony Davis join LeBron James to be listed as “questionable”.

The Boston Celtics are currently one of the best teams in the league with a 22-6 record and top spot in the Eastern Conference. On the other hand, the Lakers are watching inconsistent results and with a 16-14 record, the LA side are 9th in the Western Conference. However, their win in the In-season tournament was a testament to the fact that they cannot be taken lightly. So, it’ll be interesting to see, if LeBron once again guides the Lakers to a win against his old rivals, Celtics.

LeBron James recorded a 40-point outing despite having hurt his ankle

A day after the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Chicago Bulls, LeBron James was diagnosed with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. Bron sat out for the clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves, resulting in the Purple & Gold’s 111-118 loss.

Despite being listed as “questionable” ahead of the fixture against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the 6ft 9” forward did take on the hardwood. Much to everyone’s surprise, LBJ put up quite a sensational performance. Going 100% from the three-point and the free throw line, Bron finished the night with a 40-point, 7-rebound, and 7-assist performance. Having played for almost 38 minutes, James’ ankle injury didn’t seem to bother him.

Following the win over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and co., LeBron was asked to comment about the Lakers’ Christmas Day battle against the Celtics. The reporter hoped that the King would talk about his availability, however, James just didn’t care about anything except family.

“I can give a damn about Monday. Only thing I care about Monday is my daughter waking up and opening her gifts,” James said.

Apart from Kristaps Porzingis, who has been phenomenal since his return from injury, the Boston Celtics don’t have any other big names on the injury report. Even though the Cs will be entering tonight’s contest as the favourites, fans can expect an entertaining clash between the two rivals.