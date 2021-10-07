“Luka Doncic would be on NBA’s top-75 players of all time if I was voting”: Mark Jackson gives rave reviews to Mavericks superstar in candid Club Shay Shay interview

Luka Doncic is the first player in many years to be named to 2 All-NBA First Teams in his first 3 years. Mark Jackson believes he’s already a top 75 player ever.

There’s no doubt that the Slovenian sensation is a basketball genius who’s here to entertain us fans for decades to come. Doncic is aged just 22, but he’s been schooling veterans since his teenage years.

He first shot to the spotlight when he was getting regular minutes for Real Madrid at the age of 16. The buzz around him only grew as he himself matured, polished his skillset and grew into an adult body.

There were a few doubts regarding his ability to translate his guard-like game to the NBA before 2018. 3 years after his draft and 2 All-NBA First Team selections later, those doubters look like flat-earthers at this point.

Also Read – Zion Williamson is like a bull in a China shop, freakish athlete! When Kevin Durant spoke highly of the future NOLA superstar during his high school senior year.

There’s truly no telling how great Luka Doncic can truly become by the time he hangs up his boots. He’s only just getting started, and he’s already put the class of the NBA on his own highlight reels as victims.

“Luka Doncic would be on NBA’s top-75 players of all time if I was voting”: Mark Jackson

Mark Jackson was recently a guest on the Club Shay Shay podcast. The duo engaged in some in-depth conversations regarding the evolution of basketball over the years.

One of the topics they came up to was the soon-to-come list of top-75 NBA players ever. Jackson had a mildly lukewarm take regarding where Luka Doncic fits into that context:

“People say ‘Will there be a sleeper that’s young?’, but Luka Doncic is the real deal. When you look at what he’s been able to do early on in his career, he’s got (to be there).”

“If it was me voting, he’s on the list. I don’t wanna point a name at anyone in the top-50 list, but he’s better than some of those guys. And I watched some of those guys.”

“Luka Dončić should be on the NBA’s Top 75 list.” — @MarkJackson13 RT for Agree

Like for Disagree pic.twitter.com/nj3d65VHnH — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) October 1, 2021

Also Read – One day you’re playing against Larry Bird in the Boston Garden, the next day it’s Sam Sausagehead! Charles Barkley describes how he hated playing basketball during summers in the NBA offseason.

Shaquille O’Neal being named in the NBA’s top 50 players in 1996 caused a huge commotion. But the former Warriors head coach and ESPN announcer has got possibly an even bolder suggestion to make.

In his view, Luka Doncic has already displayed enough potential that he’ll indisputably be among the 100 best NBA players ever. Therefore, delaying his entry into this pantheon doesn’t make that much sense.