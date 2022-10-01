Luka Doncic’s battle cry during a recent Mavericks session will leave you laughing on the floor

Luka Doncic hilariously shows off his sillier side during a little session with the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic can sure be intense when he wants to be.

On the court, he is a machine. He’s on a machine to embarrass his opponents, no matter who they are. Heck, who can forget what he did to the Suns?

And all of this, just because Devin Booker said ‘The Luka special’ after an and-1.

Safe to say, if you’re on a basketball court, it’s best to take the Michael Jordan route with this Slovenian. Mess with him only if you want to be dead and buried before you know it.

But evidently, this isn’t the only side to the man. No, no, no, he’s quite the goofy human being too, something the Mavericks probably cherish every day. Unfortunately, we as fans don’t have that same privilege most of the time.

But a recent little Mavericks session has proven itself to be very different in that regard.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Luka Doncic does his best impression of a battle cry… except it sounds nothing like one

When he’s off the basketball court, Luka Doncic is a pretty cool guy.

Several teammates and players within the NBA have come out and said that he’s one of those guys you can just hang out with. Go for a movie with.

And apparently, scream out a battle cry too.

luka doing el grito mexicano 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9OMJ5bSLzl — m⁷⁷ (@miss77ela) September 30, 2022

Whatever this is, we as an NBA community definitely need so much more of it.

Now we’ll just be waiting for him to scream that exact same way at a defender after he scores his next shifty and-1.

