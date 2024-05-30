Luka Doncic’s ‘Horrible’ Home Game Showing Prompts Skip Bayless to Tweak WCF Prediction

May 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off the floor after the game between the Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks had a great opportunity to sweep the Timberwolves in Game 4 at home. Unfortunately, they were not prepared for some of the tricks that the Wolves had up their sleeves. But if we are to believe in Skip Bayless’ theory, there is more than what meets the eye in the Game 4 results. On the recent episode of UNDISPUTED, the media veteran explained Luka Doncic‘s home game problems.

Bayless believes that Luka Magic works best in the playoffs when the Mavs are on the road. However, once the series comes back to the home court, the Slovenian is no longer the beast capable of dictating the outcome of games. The 72-year-old said,

“Most stars play a little better at home, they light up to the home crowd more than to the road crowd. He [Luka] is just the opposite.”

.@RealSkipBayless says Game 5 is a near must-win for the Mavs 👀 pic.twitter.com/svPG6mPr7N — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 30, 2024

According to Stat Muse, Luka has an 11-9 record at home in the playoffs, which is impressive. However, his 12-12 record on the road in the playoffs speaks volumes of his caliber in away games. He averages 29.2 points per game at home with 10.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.9 steals. Surprisingly, on the road, he averages 32.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Luka’s shooting also improves on the road with FG going from 43.1% to 47.8% and three points from 30.1% to 39%. Maybe that’s why, Bayless believes that the Mavs can close out the series in Game 5 and not give the Wolves any more breathing space.

Losing their hold can be detrimental, given the Wolves are capable of causing a major upset in the WCF. Keyshawn Johnson also echoed this sentiment.

Keyshawn Johnson still has his hopes riding on the Wolves

Right now, not a lot of people will give an equal chance to the Wolves in the series. However, UNDISPUTED co-host Keyshawn has cooked up a different theory. On a recent episode, the NFL veteran said that he still believes the Wolves have a 50% chance of taking the series away despite being three down.

When confronted by Paul Pierce for his outrageous take, Keyshawn compared Anthony Edwards to Michael Jordan to provide more context on his opinion.

.@keyshawn is giving the T-Wolves a 50% chance at completing the 0-3 comeback 👀 pic.twitter.com/67eeZrbeQE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 29, 2024

He said, “I understand that Jordan ain’t walking through that door, but we got the closest thing at a young age.” The show’s panelists checked him on drawing parallels with the great MJ as well, but Keyshawn stayed adamant on his opinion. Even though he said he won’t put any money on the bet, he is still willing to give the Wolves a fighting chance to reach the Finals.