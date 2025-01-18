“Stop It”: Shaquille O’Neal Calls Out Instagram User for Claiming 2017 Warriors Would Sweep His Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal enjoys exploring hypothetical scenarios between teams and players of different eras. However, he probably didn’t enjoy it much when an Instagram user claimed that the 2016-2017 Golden State Warriors would sweep every NBA dynasty in history.

Advertisement

“True or false – the 2017 Warriors would sweep every single dynasty in NBA history,” the content creator captioned his post.

Shaq didn’t have an animated reaction to the statement, even though he was probably really upset with the take. With a simple “stop it” in the comments section, he made it clear that he strongly disagreed with @mht.davis’s proposition.

Although Shaq didn’t explain his reasoning, it’s pretty self-evident. The only team to three-peat in the 21st century isn’t getting swept by any team in history. And to assume a duo of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant won’t get a single game against the Warriors is just preposterous.

Even though the user didn’t name Shaq’s Lakers dynasty, we can’t fault the big man if he took it personally.

The Warriors couldn’t sweep the Cavaliers during the 2017 Finals. So, it is even more unlikely that they would dominate greater dynasties like the 1990s Bulls, the 1980s Lakers, or the 1960s Celtics.

Shaq gave his take on the 2001 Lakers vs 2017 Warriors debate previously

The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers vs the 2017 Golden State Warriors has been an ongoing debate for the past several years. In 2022, Stephen Curry and Shaquille O’Neal even had a cordial back-and-forth, displaying faith in their respective teams to win this hypothetical situation.

Responding to Curry’s remarks, the Big Aristotle declared that his squad was the greatest ever. Further, he didn’t see how the Warriors would be able to contain Kobe Bryant and him.

“My team that went 15–1, that’s the best team ever created because we should’ve went 16–0. I say we can win that because who’s gonna guard me and Kobe, right?

“Here’s my rebuttal. Once they get hot, D-Fish (Derek Fisher), send them to the hole I’mma lay they a** out. Steph, Klay, and KD. I’mma touch they a** all the way up,” Shaq said on “The Big Podcast”.

This debate will go on forever without a clear consensus. But we can count on Shaq to keep defending his team.