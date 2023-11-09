“Not Gonna Keep Talking About Last Year”: Stephen Curry Addresses Starting 5–2 on the Road, Refuses to Bring Up 2022–23 Horrors

(231030) — HUSTON, Oct. 30, 2023 — Stephen Curry (R) of Golden State Warriors reacts during the 2023-2024 NBA, Basketball Herren, USA regular season match between Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors in Houston, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 29, 2023. (Photo by Chen Chen/Xinhua) (SP)U.S.-HUSTON-BASKETBALL-NBA-ROCKETS VS WARRIORS XuxJianmei PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets just reminded the NBA why they are the two favorites to make it out of the West this year. Curry and the Warriors fought well but fell to the Nuggets, 108-105 during their recent contest. Falling 6-3 in the game against Denver, the Warriors put up an impressive 5-2 record while on the road. As the reigning champs just managed to edge out the Warriors, the Nuggets maintain the top spot in the West with a record of 8-1.

After the game, Stephen Curry was asked about the team’s performance on the road, and how he views the stretch of home games that they have coming up, shared by Warriors on NBCS,

“If you looked at the schedule when it came out. How many road games we had, eight games in eight different buildings? In the short period, we will take the record that we have. Considering how we played last year, no I am not gonna keep talking about last year. We stopped that. I stopped myself. No, we are done with that.”

It’s understandable why Curry doesn’t want to bring up last year. Last year was a new low for the Warriors, as the team was enthralled with controversy. Not only did the Warriors have to ship out future star Jordan Poole, but they also saw Draymond Green being suspended for his actions.

The Warriors, who are known for their team chemistry, seemed fragmented and lost. Last year, this led the Warriors to an early exit against the Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-Finals.

But getting back to happier times, Steph also talked to the media about the team’s mentality for the upcoming home games. Steph told the media about how the Warriors knew the perils that come with taking home games lightly. As an experienced team, Curry and the Dubs hope not to make the same mistakes they did last year. As Curry put it in his interview,

“We are a lot more focused on how we need to approach each game, and that will give us a good chance of having a good homestand.”

The Warriors look forward to the home stretch

Chase Center and the fans are ready for the upcoming Warriors games. But before jumping to that, Steve Kerr was recently asked about his evaluation of the Warrior’s on-road performance. Kerr, who was more than happy with his team record, told the media,

“When we saw the schedule, at the beginning of the year. We saw seven out of the first nine on the road. Especially with a lot of new guys, trying to fit the new guys in and Draymond being out all of camp. We looked at it, and we said we just gotta get through that stretch. We did more than that.”

Kerr’s happiness and optimism is understandable. The Warriors have historically struggled with two things, winning back-to-back road games and turnovers. Surprisingly enough, their recent addition Chris Paul, helps them with both.

Paul is a great addition to the Warriors, as the veteran point guard knows how to lead a squad in an opponent’s building. Paul doesn’t do so by scoring a lot, but by running solid plays and not turning the ball over. This season with the Warriors, Paul is averaging less than one turnover per game. Not only Paul, but the entire Warriors bench has just blossomed. The Warriors Project, Jonathan Kuminga, has had a breakout season this year.

Not only that but Gary Payton II led the team in steals, averaging 1.6 per game, doing so while coming off the bench. The Warrior’s pick-up, Dario Saric also seems to be working out great, as the Croatian always seems to hit his shots. With the Warriors heading back to the Bay, it will be interesting to see how that affects the Warrior’s record, as they look to host a set of games at their home court.