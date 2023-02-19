Mac McClung Philadelphia 76ers Contract 2023: Is McClung Still In The G-League Following Dunk Contest Success?

There’s no denying the fact that Mac McClung is one of the most exhilarating athletes the NBA has to offer across both the league and the G-League. After having gone undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft, he was signed to the Los Angeles Lakers as he played for them during the Summer League that year.

He would however, soon be waived and would have to signed with the G-League affiliate of the Lakers, the South Bay Lakers. The Chicago Bulls would then sign him to two straight 10-day contracts that eventually led to him being assigned to the Windy City Bulls.

After his stint with the Bulls, the South Bay Lakers would once again, pick him up and he would end up signing a two-way contract with the LA Lakers after winning G-League Rookie of the Year. Following his play for the Lakers in the Summer League last year, the Golden State Warriors would sign him but waive him in October 2022.

What is Mac McClung’s contract with the Philadelphia 76ers?

Mac McClung was picked up by the Philadelphia 76ers only to be waived a day later. However, he would then sign with the Delaware Blue Coats, the 76ers’ G-League affiliate. In an unprecedented turn of events, he would become the first G-League player in NBA history to participate in the Dunk Contest.

Not only did McClung take part in it, but he also won with some of the most creative dunks in recent memory, including a show-stopping 540-degree double clutch reverse dunk. On February 14th, the 76ers converted him to a two-way contract with them.

This would mean that he can play both in the G-League and in the NBA, with a maximum of 50 games played with the latter.

His contract being a two-way contract means McClung will receive 50% of the minimum salary that an NBA player of 0 years of service can receive. However, two-way contracts are non-guaranteed and so if a team wants to cut McClung, he would receive his pay only up until that point.

$1 million around the minimum salary for a player of 0 years of experience and so Mac McClung and his two-way contract are worth a maximum of around $500,000 due to the increase in the salary cap.

