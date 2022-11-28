Magic Johnson, A Proud HIV Survivor Who has Built a $600 Million Empire, Got Through his Toughest Time with Hydeia Broadbent

Magic Johnson has one of the greatest sports stories ever. The Lakers legend rose to prominence and stardom during the 1980s and saw its call come down crashing in the early 90s after contracting AIDS. He went through a trial by fire and we reckon that was not a fun time. Shunned and ostracized by society and his own league, he had found redemption, through a very unlikely source.

This is the story of how Magic found solace and peace with the help of a 7-year-old girl who was stricken with the same disease as he was.

The year is 1992 and the world is shaken after Magic Johnson announced that he tested positive for HIV-AIDS. The reason is likely down to the fact that he indulged in unprotected s**.

As for Hydeia Broadbent, she contracted the virus because of a drug-abusing mother.

Magic Johnson and Hydeia Broadbent, an unlikely connection

As the two come together to share a stage and spread more awareness about HIV. Hydeia was upset that people didn’t treat her the same and as she cried on stage, at Nickelodeon’s event, Magic embraces her and gives her a warm hug. A solace among victims. Both have no idea what will happen next and while the future looked bleak, they had each other.

America watched this moment in awe. And the sympathy began pouring in. Magic himself says that he was touched by her gesture and he was sad at the unfair treatment.

The moment was a powerful one for all victims of HIV. This was a pivotal point that helped shed the light on these patients and helped the world see them as normal people.

It has been 30 years since that iconic moment. And we are glad to hear that both of them are doing well.

How Magic and Hydeia emerged as a beacon for HIV survivors

Magic is now among the most iconic pillars of the African-American community. He has used his NBA merits into building a business empire worth well over $600 million.

Hydeia is 38 now, and she is still battling AIDS. Life is not easy, however, she is resolute. She wants to tell the world stories of her survival.

The two formed an unlikely bond but found a common ground in resistance. Today, the taboos around HIV patients have been rid of. They are now as much a part of society as you and I.

As for Magic and Hydeia, they are beacons of light in a rather dark world, and their presence makes the world that much brighter.

