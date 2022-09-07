Magic Johnson expressed serious jealousy as $3 billion designer invites his kids but forgets him

Lakers legend Magic Johnson hilariously reacts to his kids being invited to a fashion show, but not him

Most people know Magic Johnson for his legendary NBA career.

During his playing days, his passing ability had people mesmerized.

The flare, the showboating, and yet the effectiveness of how he had the Lakers playing created the famous nickname, ‘Showtime Lakers’. And overall, while his catching Aids may have shortened his career to a painful level, he has still had an all-time great career. In fact, he’s still considered by many to be the greatest point guard of all time.

Though, we will say, the correct owner of that crown is now Stephen Curry.

Basketball aside though, Magic has become a great business since the end of his playing career. And when you’re as successful as you are you form quite a few connections with people from all walks of life, as the Lakers legend did. And it appears that he feels pretty betrayed by one such connection.

What do we mean, you ask?

Allow us to explain.

Magic Johnson’s kids E.J. and Elisa make sure he is a forgotten figure in the eyes of a certain high-profile fashion designer

Tony Ford is a pretty big figure when it comes to the world of fashion. Some would even say he is the LeBron James of that field, except he is worth more than him too, at a whopping $3 billion.

Now he is clearly a big deal, but you may be asking why he is important exactly.

And our response to that question is this Instagram post by Magic Johnson, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson)

Unbelievable.

If you were friends with him Magic Johnson, you need to make sure that you’re positively not anymore.

