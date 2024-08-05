LeBron James Shows Love To Sunisa Lee For Imitating His Chalk Toss

Sunisa Lee went viral on social media after the women’s artistic gymnastics event on Sunday. After winning the bronze medal in the uneven bar competition, the gymnast was seen celebrating. While clapping, the chalk in her hands flew up everywhere as she unknowingly imitated LeBron James. Her actions would lead to the formation of a new nickname, one that even the Los Angeles Lakers superstar approves.

Gymnasts have to use a lot of chalk to improve their grip, particularly on the uneven bar. It seemed as though Sunisa Lee was impersonating LeBron as she celebrated her bronze medal finish with chalk flying all around.

The photographers managed to capture this beautiful moment with the Olympic Games awarding the 21-year-old an iconic nickname–“Sunisa LeeBron”–because of James’ iconic pregame chalk toss ritual.

LeBron James was in splits upon seeing the graphic. He instantly approved the nickname by validating Lee. King James shared a post on his Instagram Story and captioned it:

AYYYYYEEEEEEEE

@sunisalee

YOU’RE AWESOME!!!

Congrats on everything!

LeBron shows love to Sunisa Lee pic.twitter.com/5MCJeuzuuG — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) August 5, 2024

By congratulating Sunisa for “everything”, LeBron is talking about the three medals that the Minnesota native already won in the Paris Games. Sunisa was part of the USA’s gold-medal-winning all-around team.

Lee also won two bronze medals in individual events–all-around individual & uneven bars. Lee has another opportunity to add to her medal tally. She is one of the 11 finalists of the balance beam event.

With her new nickname receiving so much media hype, she will probably oblige fans by recreating James’ iconic chalk toss knowingly on Monday.

Why does LeBron do the chalk toss?

LeBron tossing chalk was an instant hit and is one of the most iconic pregame rituals in NBA history. Over the years, numerous fans across the world have made it to LBJ’s games to watch the 6ft 9” superstar witness this act.

One may naturally assume that there is some deeper significance behind James pulling off this move. However, in an interview, Bron admitted that there was no specific reason for him to do so.

“I started to really set my mind and get focused on what was at task when I started to do it. On the road sometimes I get booed, so I love it. At home, they go crazy. I don’t know what made me start doing it but it just happens sometimes. Great things just happen sometimes,” James said.

Bron has been doing this ceremony since his rookie season in 2003. However, for a brief moment in his career, the King wasn’t tossing chalk anymore. This raised concerns among fans. However, the four-time MVP reassured his fans that the ritual would make a re-appearance.

In Paris, LeBron James is seen tossing chalk before the start of each of the first three games so far. Considering that he’s playing some of his most dominant–14.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game–basketball, this ritual will be continuing throughout the tournament.