Basketball

“I’m the only top 50 player to win two titles while leading in scoring and assists”: Isiah Thomas takes another dig at Michael Jordan while trying to establish he was underrated

Isiah Thomas
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Max Verstappen has to thank Sergio Perez for the win" - Former world champion thinks Perez was MVP of Azerbaijan GP
Next Article
"This is a point you could be dead" - How Ayrton Senna's death affected Michael Schumacher
NBA Latest Post
Isiah Thomas
“I’m the only top 50 player to win two titles while leading in scoring and assists”: Isiah Thomas takes another dig at Michael Jordan while trying to establish he was underrated

Isiah Thomas has had a very illustrious career that often gets lost in the discussion…