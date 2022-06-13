“I’m the only top 50 player to win two titles while leading in scoring and assists”: Isiah Thomas takes another dig at Michael Jordan while trying to establish he was underrated

Isiah Thomas has had a very illustrious career that often gets lost in the discussion of best point guards, but recently he made a point to show that he was underrated.

Thomas lives on in NBA history as one of the greatest point guards to play the game. He won two NBA Finals, made the All-Star game 12 times, and is a member of the Hall of Fame.

His passion for the game clearly translated into success on the court, and this passion is something that came out a lot during Thomas’ life. Basketball meant everything to him, and as a result, he wondered how heaven would be like, and if he’d be able to play the game he loved once he got there.

What was the first pair of sneakers you bought with your own money? Adidas Top-Tens. 1979. I was 12. Had to have them. Mowed a lot of yards to get them. Isiah Thomas made them legendary in 1981. While. In. College… https://t.co/ruhXgz1HmP pic.twitter.com/GoToJJdjAe — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2021

However, he also feels like he isn’t one of the game’s most appreciated players. When discussing top point guards, Magic Johnson and Stephen Curry are often brought up, but Thomas’ name always lags behind. IT made sure to be let it known he shouldn’t be underrated.

Isiah Thomas points out his championship winning pedigree while dissing Michael Jordan

The Bad Boy Pistons vs. the Chicago Bulls was the greatest rivalry of the older era and perhaps even the modern era as well. Isiah Thomas and the Pistons used to have the Bulls number, defeating them a number of times in the playoffs.

They also had the ‘Jordan rules’, meant to physically torment Michael Jordan by pushing him, clawing at him, and doing everything possible (legal or not) to get in his head.

Jordan rules. The story continues tomorrow at 9pm EST on @ESPN in the U.S. and on @Netflix outside of the U.S. #TheLastDance #JUMPMAN pic.twitter.com/ceGD78GqN3 — Jordan (@Jumpman23) April 25, 2020

The beef started all the way back in 1985, right from Jordan’s rookie season and the All Star game that season. Jordan was in the midst of a phenomenal year, showing he was going to be an incredible force right from the start.

He averaged 28.2 points per game on 52.6% shooting while averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and 5.9 assists per game. He was already one of the best players in the game, and for his efforts he was voted into the All Star game. However, in the game he was completely shut down, scoring only 7 points on 2 of 9 shooting, and claimed that Thomas was ‘freezing him out of the game.’

Immediately after the game, Jordan 49 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in an incredible effort to lead the Bulls to a victory over the Pistons and soon after there was a heated rivalry between the two.

Jordan supposedly miffed Thomas from the 1992 ‘Dream Team’ squad that won the Olympics, and in Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’, the two acknowledged there was something different about their relationship.

Nick Wright recently released a video in which he highlighted how Isiah Thomas may have been severely underrated. Thomas took notice and mentioned how he ‘beat the greats’ (presumably Michael Jordan) and was a back to back title winner, leading his team in assists and scoring, the only point guard to ever do so.

@getnickwright Team is about achieving perfect balance offensively and defensively.The first and only top 50 player to win “back to back” championships while leading the team in “scoring and assist”Changed the point guard position forever. Let it be known we beat all the greats. https://t.co/P6NaDt4nEe — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) June 13, 2022

