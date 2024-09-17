Magic Johnson Once Called Playing With Michael Jordan “Nerve Wrecking,” Gave Dream Team Example

Magic Johnson played during one of the most gruesome eras of NBA basketball and still came away with multiple championships and MVP awards. Magic wasn’t just part of the Dream Team but had also coached an All-Star game. So, when asked what was tougher, Johnson had to go with the former, all due to playing with Michael Jordan.

Advertisement

During his appearance on the Jennifer Hudson Show, the Lakers legend labeled playing for the Dream Team a ‘nerve wrecking’ experience.

“When you think about playing with MJ, it’s never wrecking because he demands excellence. But just get him the basketball in the right place and letting him do his thing with the tongue out and everything.”

Johnson coached an All-Star game, which may seem like an easy task. However, managing the ego of stars, their minutes, avoiding any injury, and more are just some things one has to keep in mind.

Yet, he stated playing with MJ was a more grueling experience, solely due to his demand for perfection. Jordan gave it his all every time he stepped foot on the court. And playing with him meant you had to give it your all as well.

Magic also shared one of the Dream Team practices where he regrettably trash-talked MJ. And from leading the game, they ended up losing that practice matchup by a significant margin.

However, Magic still reminisces about the time he got to play with Jordan as well as Larry Bird. Admitting it was one thing on his bucket list, the Lakers legend finally got to strike it off of his list when he represented the country with MJ and Larry Bird in the Olympics.

Jordan set the record straight with Magic and Bird

Jordan had already won two NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Dream Team. One of the practices between the squad that has been talked over numerous times drew a reaction from MJ.

Magic was hyped during that game as his team had more than a sizeable advantage. And once again, Johnson made the mistake of trash-talking MJ and lived to tell the tale as per BleacherReport.

“So I said, ‘Look, MJ, if you don’t turn into Air Jordan we’re gonna blow you guys out.’ I’ve never seen a man take something so personal and then go out there and just take that scrimmage over.”

Jordan had already won his first title against Magic in the 1991 NBA Finals. So, he went all ‘Air Jordan’ on Magic’s team and won the game. When he walked off the court, Jordan said, “Guys, there’s a new sheriff in town.”

And ever since then, both Magic and Bird have never refuted that claim.