“Obsessed With the Game”: Bulls Legend Derrick Rose Reveals Sacrifices He Made to Win Historic MVP

May 4, 2011; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose (1) is presented the MVP trophy before game one of the second round of the 2011 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

It took more than just talent for Derrick Rose to become the youngest MVP in league history. At just 22 years old, Rose won the MVP title during the 2010–11 season, becoming the face of the Chicago Bulls and an example of what total commitment to the game can produce.

Advertisement

Recently, Rose reflected on that monumental year and what it truly took to achieve such a feat. During an appearance on Numbers On The Board, he was asked how difficult it was to become the youngest MVP ever.

“It’s extremely hard. I mean, you’ve gotta dedicate your whole life to it, man,” he said. Rose explained that his life during that period was centered entirely around basketball. Coming to practice, showing up for games is what every athlete does, what separated Rose from others was his total commitment to the game.

He used a chess analogy to describe his approach. Like a gambit move where a player sacrifices a piece to gain a strategic advantage, Rose sacrificed a typical young adult lifestyle. He stayed in when others went out. He avoided distractions, focused on training, recovery, film study, and constantly pushed himself to be better.

“When I was younger, my gambit move was I really went out and I was kind of obsessed with the game. And with me being obsessed, it led me to get close to that record,” Rose said. That obsession with basketball helped him make history, but it also came with a personal cost. Rose admitted that after suffering injuries, particularly his torn ACL in 2012, his outlook and routine had to change.

He realized he couldn’t sustain the same level of relentless grind and had to adapt. Letting go of that extreme regimen allowed him to grow into a different version of himself, more balanced, more mature, and more aware of life beyond basketball. Still, he acknowledges that to win an MVP award in the NBA, a player must be willing to embrace a level of delusion.

“It takes a lot of work, though, bro. To even get close to that, you have to be delusional,” the Bulls legend said. Rose’s work ethic early in his career was inspired by Kobe Bryant. Kobe’s all-consuming approach to basketball helped Rose win the MVP title at just 22. But soon, he realized that even the Black Mamba had a life outside of basketball, which made him change his ways.