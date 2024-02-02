“They Can Kiss My A**”: When Charles Barkley Brutally Rejected Criticism Aimed at His Gambling Habit

When fans talk about NBA players and their gambling habits, Michael Jordan is the first name that comes to mind. Be it on the golf course or simply card games, Jordan always had heavy wagers. But MJ isn’t the only one who had to beat gambling addiction allegations as NBA legend Charles Barkley dealt with the same back in 2010.

Having retired from the NBA for over a decade, Charles Barkley is still close to the game, working as an analyst for Inside the NBA. Earning a steady income with no frivolous purchases, Sir Charles had to clear the air on his gambling.

During an interview with GQ Sports, Charles Barkley revealed how much he had lost in gambling till 2006. His lifeline losses in gambling came up to be $10,000,000, four years prior to the interview. Anyone who has lost over $10 million in his lifetime would slow down eventually but not Barkley. The Round Mound of Rebound revealed he would never stop gambling regardless of the public’s opinion.

The former NBA MVP also disclosed that he took a break from gambling in the middle. However, that break was short-lived as he dove right back in, thinking he did not have a gambling problem whatsoever.

“Yeah, I like to gamble. And I’m going to keep gambling. And I just have to tell people, if they don’t like it, they can kiss my a**. F**k ’em. You know, I quit gambling for a while. But then I was like, “Why am I quitting gambling? I don’t have a problem.”

Being a former NBA star, Charles Barkley had already earned enough millions that would last many people a lifetime. But, having lived life on the large, gambling was something that came along with the lifestyle.

Many NBA players and legends often indulge themselves in their vices. However, it does not end well for all of them. Luckily for Barkley, he knew his limits, moreover, he knew he was in control the whole time so he would not go on to lose everything he owned whenever he gambled.

Charles Barkley’s gambling shenanigans

Charles Barkley may have been an avid gambler. But after taking the $10,000,000 hit back in 2006, the former All-Star forward too realized the dark side of gambling and the negative effects it had on people. Since Barkley was rich, he felt that he could afford to gamble every now and then.

The nasty habit of gambling once ended up costing Charles Barkley $2.5 million. But, given his immense wealth, Barkley felt as if it weren’t that big of a deal.

“It’s a stupid, bad habit. I have a problem. But the problem is when you can’t afford it. I can afford to gamble. I didn’t kill myself when I lost two and a half million dollars. I like to gamble and I’m not going to quit.”

It is a fair assumption that Sir Charles may be a familiar face in casinos whenever the crew travels to Vegas. But when it comes to having a gambling addiction or a gambling problem, our favourite co-host is safe in that segment.