mobile app bar

Magic Johnson Publicly Approves of Lakers’ Draft Pick

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Magic Johnson Publicly Approves of Lakers' Draft Pick

Magic Johnson and Dalton Knecht. Credits: USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Dalton Knecht as the 17th pick in the first round of selections. After the official announcement, one of the greatest Lakers of all time, Magic Johnson gave his nod of approval to the new signee. The Lakers legend took to his social media to share his excitement about the 23-year-old joining his franchise. He listed his reasons for believing Knecht would be a good fit for the team while also giving him props for his previous achievements.

Magic stated that the Lakers management has done a splendid job by bringing the Tennessee youngster into the organization. He believed that the LA franchise was in desperate need of a great three-point shooter who could ease the burden of their offensive unit.

The five-time NBA champion also added that Knecht is a tough player with a swag. These are the qualities that a franchise like the Lakers always looks for in their future stars. Magic wrote,

“Laker Nation, outstanding pick last night by our Lakers selecting Dalton Knecht – I love it! Dalton is just what the Lakers need, a deadly 3-point shooter/scorer who is physically tough and has swag.”

The 64-year-old said that Knecht has experience playing for a successful program with a great coach in Rick Barnes. He is also hopeful about the 23-year-old soon becoming a starter for the team.

But, before he gets to it, Magic is positive about Knecht becoming a dependable player who will enjoy playing minutes, off the bench. He wrote, “Dalton is a guy that has a chance to start or play a lot off the bench.”

Magic seems to have high hopes for the youngster. And if we consider his recent performance, he will likely be able to live up to the expectations.

Dalton Knecht is entering the league on a high note

Prior to the draft night, several mock drafts projected that Knecht would be a top-10 pick. However, with the progression of the first round, the Lakers realized that they might have a chance to pick the Tennessee Volunteers star. During his time in Tennessee, Knecht played in 36 games, where he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

The three-point shooting prowess that Magic talked about also checks out because the 23-year-old shot 39.7% from beyond the arc while averaging 6.5 attempts per game. For a brilliant season, he was honored with SEC Newcomer of the Year and the SEC Player of the Year. He is also the Julius Erving Award recipient for 2024 and a Consensus first-team All-American.

Getting an opportunity to be a part of a high-market franchise like Purple and Gold is surely a blessing in disguise for the youngster. Fans would be looking forward to watching him take over the court and fill in the much-needed guard position on the roster.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these