Basketball

“I’ll be ready for the next game”: LeBron James puts the Lakers fans at ease following an injury scare in the game against the Phoenix Suns

"I'll be ready for the next game": LeBron James puts the Lakers fans at ease following an injury scare in the game against the Phoenix Suns
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"The 41-year old Udonis Haslem can make a 3-pointer, but Ben Simmons can't make one to save his life": NBA Twitter had some hilarious reactions on the Heat OG's dagger against the Pacers
Next Article
"Chris Paul and the Suns only beat us down because we aren't healthy!": LeBron James gives his excuse for the Lakers' embarrassing 108-90 loss in LA
NBA Latest Post
"Chris Paul and the Suns only beat us down because we aren't healthy!": LeBron James gives his excuse for the Lakers' embarrassing 108-90 loss in LA
“Chris Paul and the Suns only beat us down because we aren’t healthy!”: LeBron James gives his excuse for the Lakers’ embarrassing 108-90 loss in LA

Lakers star LeBron James gives a simple response behind why his team suffered their embarrassing…