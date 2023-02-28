LeBron James’ 10-year Span is Greater than Michael Jordan’s 15-year Dominance in this Elusive Stat Line

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Lebron James and Michael Jordan on court during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Oftentimes, when we accredit winning with greatness, we can overshadow the road it took to get there. Without failures, you cannot really succeed. LeBron James, for one, has been marred with the 6 Finals losses in his career. But he also won 4 titles and when you take the lens even closer at his career, you will see that his dominance was greater than Jordan’s.

Michael for his impeccable finals record didn’t have as much success as LeBron did when it comes to winning playoff series.

Throughout his illustrious 15-year career, Michael won just 30 playoff series. He was often beaten by teams like the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics during the early parts of his career.

This is one place where LeBron outshines MJ, in a shorter period of time.

Also read: “Wouldn’t Have Had My Career With Zone Defense”: Michael Jordan Believed He’d Be Less Successful If Defended By Zone

LeBron James eclipses Michael Jordan in this ultra-elusive wins column!

When we watch LeBron James we think of dominance instead of winning but in the list of playoff series wins, we can see that James has 31. Michael only has 30. That says a lot.

Another point is that LeBron achieved this in a 10-year span between 2011-2020. A span when he was incredulous, to say the least. LBJ went to the NBA Finals 9 times. He won 4 titles.

Whereas Jordan, while he went to the finals only 6 times, has won it all 6 times. An untarnished record.

LeBron James won 31 playoff series from 2011 to 2020. Michael Jordan won 30 playoff series in his entire career. pic.twitter.com/ohD0bp2l2b — LeBronMuse (@BronMuse) February 27, 2023

Also read: “I Had A Kill List”: 13-Year-Old Kobe Bryant Kept Tabs on Players He Wanted to ‘Humble’

Is LeBron’s case for greatest stronger now than ever before?

With the NBA scoring record in his bag, LeBron’s case for being the greatest is better than ever before. By holding a record that was thought to be unbreakable, King James is arguably perched up alongside Michael Jordan.

But is there any veracity to the claim of the greatest? That is open for debate. The sheer records he has in his name and the mind-boggling amount of times he appears on various NBA stat lists just make his case that much stronger.

Also read: “I Don’t Like LeBron James’ Nonchalance”: Floyd Mayweather’s Admission of Distaste Over Lakers Star’s Playstyle