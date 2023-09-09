“Magic Johnson was Being Selfish”: Undeterred by Tim Hardaway’s Sacrifice, Charles Barkley Called Lakers Legend’s 1992 All-Star Appearance Unfair

In 1992, three months after announcing his retirement, the NBA revealed that Magic Johnson would be playing in the All-Star Game. Commissioner David Stern was keen to have him play but was presented with an ultimatum. As revealed in the book, When the Game Was Ours, Johnson’s agent, Lon Rosen demanded he start. Fortunately, Tim Hardaway sacrificed his spot and stepped aside. However, not everyone was pleased. Charles Barkley even called out Magic for being selfish.

Barkley was completely undeterred by Hardaway’s sacrifice. He just couldn’t see eye-to-eye with Magic’s appearance at the 1992 All-Star Game. But, he wasn’t the only one who couldn’t be on board with it. Players like Karl Malone, Jeff Malone, and Gerald Wilkins all expressed their concerns. Nevertheless, the league seemed unbothered, even as it took the spotlight away from some of the players who had been performing exceptionally well that season.

Charles Barkley was unhappy with the NBA’s decision to allow Magic Johnson to play in the 1992 All-Star Game

Leading up to the All-Star Game in 1992, then-NBA commissioner David Stern was intent on bringing Magic Johnson back for the night. However, he was clear that the five-time NBA Champion would not be a starter. However, this did not sit well with Lon Rosen, Magic’s agent, who stated it was starter or nothing.

Fortunately for the NBA, Tim Hardaway graciously agreed to give up his spot in the Western Conference All-Stars to make space for the returning star. It was a huge moment that led to a lot of fanfare that weekend. Fans and supporters came out to watch what would be Magic’s last All-Star appearance. But, there were those who were unhappy with his return.

Chief among them was Charles Barkley. Sir Charles has an amicable relationship with the Lakers legend and even stood up for him when news of his HIV broke out. But, he felt that his return in 1992 was unnecessary. Voicing his displeasure in an interview prior to the game, Barkley suggested that Magic was being selfish and it would take the attention away from some of the younger players.

“Philadelphia forward Charles Barkley, whom Magic counted among his NBA friends and who had petitioned to have his number changed to 32 in Johnson’s honor once he was diagnosed, had no issue with Johnson’s HIV status, but declared that it was unfair for a retired superstar to take away a spot from a younger player who might have been making his AllStar debut. The intimation: Johnson was being selfish.”

At the end of the day, Barkley’s concerns fell on deaf ears, as did the concerns of the others. Magic ended up playing the All-Star Game, sending a powerful message to those around him. Not only did he play well, but he put to bed many of the false pretenses surrounding him and the HIV disease.

Magic won the 1992 All-Star Game MVP over the likes of Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas

Despite all the controversy leading up to the All-Star Game, Magic Johnson had an incredible night representing the West. He managed to score 25 points, dish out nine assists, and grab five rebounds. It was a superb performance that capped off his memorable return for one last All-Star Game.

The cherry on top of it all was the fact that he outperformed every other All-Star, including the likes of Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, resulting in him being crowned as the 1992 All-Star Game MVP.

It was a fairytale ending to what was an incredible career for Magic. 13 seasons in the NBA, five NBA Championships, three Finals MVPs, three regular-season MVPs, and a host of All-NBA and All-Star selections. A player who, to this day, remains one of the greatest players in the history of basketball.