“You Got 10 Kids?”: Antonio Brown Poses Curious Question to Cheetah Tyreek Hill Regarding His Family

Off the field, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made quite a few headlines in the past year. These ranged from legal troubles, such as paternity suits and an incident where a plus-sized model accused him of breaking her leg, to controversies like a confrontation at a Kevin Hart show. This time, however, the star wideout has clinched the spotlight by potentially confirming that he has 10 children under his care.

Known as the fastest route runner in the league, Tyreek Hill seems to be sprinting through family planning at an unusually rapid pace, leaving even former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown astonished at the revelation. In a teaser snippet shared by AB from the inaugural episode of his highly anticipated new CTESPN podcast featuring Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins WR dropped a potentially revealing comment.

Tyreek exclaimed, “My boys! All ten of them.” The mention of ten children caught Brown off guard, which made him inquire, “You got 10 kids?” Hill clarified by saying, “No, I got a lot of boys, though.” However, Brown seemed to grasp Hill’s intended meaning and added, “Oh! Just like kids you look out for?”

As the conversation continued, AB’s curiosity grew, and he pressed Tyreek Hill for clarification on the number of children he actually has. On one hand, Hill remained silent, seemingly evading the question. Initially, Brown, feeling perplexed, turned to his crew members, questioning whether discussing children was taboo.

Eventually, Brown shifted the conversation, inquiring if Tyreek Hill has more “baby mamas” than himself, to which Hill promptly replied, “Yeah.” However, Hill’s refusal to disclose the actual number of children has left fans eagerly anticipating the truth.

How Many Kids Does NFL Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Have?

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has confirmed that he has a large and expanding family, although the precise number of his children remains somewhat uncertain.

In a recent interview with the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, the Dolphins’ WR appeared to suggest that he may have as many as 10 children with multiple different women. This would mark a whopping increase from previous reports indicating that he had 6 children with 4 different mothers.

The situation surrounding Hill’s family is quite intricate. He has acknowledged having children with his ex-fiancée Crystal Espinal, as well as two other women who filed paternity suits against him in the past year, alleging he is the father of their newborn babies. Moreover, a third woman has recently emerged, asserting she also shares a child with Hill.

Tyreek Hill has earlier pointed toward his commitment to being a devoted father to all his children, despite the complexities of managing such a large family. He even asserts as a matter of fact that “a lot of people won’t be able to say Tyreek don’t take care of his kids.”

However, he has conceded that the demands of fatherhood can sometimes serve as a “distraction” from his NFL career. Indeed, it’s quite a large brood already! One might question whether hitting the brakes on family planning after 10 kids would help alleviate those distractions.