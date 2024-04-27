Ex Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman Shares a Heartfelt Message for NFL Draft Picks from Day 3

Julian Edelman was drafted 232nd overall, in the 7th round of the 2009 NFL Draft. The legendary slot receiver was not a highly graded prospect. And definitely no one saw him winning the Super Bowl MVP when he came out of Kenn State. But the Patriots took a chance, like they did so many other times. And following the Patriots way, and using his undying dedication, Edelman reached the pinnacle of American football even though he was never seen as big enough to play the game.

And now, years after his retirement, he talks about being drafted late and advises those who will be selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft 2024. In a heartfelt video posted on his X account, the Names with Games host reached out to all the talented prospects awaiting a call into the future.

The video starts with Edelman professing his love for the game He says, “I would’ve done anything, anything to get in the league.” And then moves into a montage of people from his life who narrate their versions of his rise to football glory. Each one remembers how under appreciated and underestimated Edelman was. Even during the draft, he did not pop out to any team.

Although, his brother reveals that the teams only thought that way because they didn’t know him. They didn’t understand how madly the receiver wanted to play in the league. Once the Patriots bet on him with their 7th round pick, there was no looking back. And Edelman wants the younger generation to remember that. Thus, he writes:

In his celebrated career, Edelman proved that size isn’t everything. And sometimes grit and sheer ‘want’ can get people to do things beyond themselves. And time again, one brutal hit after another, Edelman kept on catching those passes from Tom Brady. And today, sits enshrined in NFL’s history books as one of the few non-quarterbacks to outshine everyone on the biggest stage of them all, the Super Bowl.

NFL World Reacts to Julian Edelman’s Heartfelt Post

Still hurt from the wounds of the Dynasty documentary, the Patriots fanbase was happy to receiver insight into one of the most impactful players. Even though they did not get what they wanted from the documentary, it was refreshing for the fanbase to look back in a positive way.

Fans remembered how gradually he became part of the Boston community, how he embodied the Patriot way:

Edelman really left a mark with his fans:

Julian Edelman continues to be part of the game through his podcast. And who knows maybe he joins a broadcast team sometime in the future like his quarterback Tom Brady. In any scenario, the more people like him involve themselves with the game, the more entertaining everything around the game will become. We’ve seen it with Pat McAfee and now Edelman is also on a similar path.