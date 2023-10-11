“Make Money in This League For a Long Time”: Having Earned $222,944,784 in His Career, Klay Thompson Chooses Championship Over Paycheck

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 08: Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during game 4 of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers on May 08, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire) NBA: MAY 08 NBA Playoffs – Warriors at Lakers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2305087929

Golden State Warriors legend and one-half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, has earned exactly $222,944,784 during his time in the NBA thus far, according to Sportrac. A 4-time champion, Klay Thompson will bring in more than $43 million for the coming campaign and is arguably the Warriors’ 2nd most important player after Stephen Curry. Recently speaking to the Athletic, Thompson claimed that he was confident that he would go on to make money in the NBA for a number of years.

Outlining his loyalty to the Warriors franchise, he claimed that he would not want to go anywhere even after his current contract comes to an end. Thompson claimed that playing for just one franchise was a valued achievement across sports, and he was intent on finishing his career for the franchise he has had so much success.

Klay Thompson is living the dream in the NBA

Thompson revealed in the interview that he never thought about money while dreaming about the NBA. Instead, he looked up to his father Mychal Thompson and all of his favorite athletes were basketball players.

Thompson merely wanted to do something he loved for a living. He claimed that the fact he has been able to play basketball for 13 continuous seasons was simply “amazing”:

“I played this game because my dad played. I idolized him. My favorite athletes were hoopers. Kobe (Bryant). Clyde Drexler and Rasheed Wallace, guys I was able to watch growing up. Reggie Miller. I just wanted to do something I loved for a living. It happened to be basketball. The fact I’m doing it for a 13th straight season is amazing.”

Moving on, Klay also expressed confidence in his fitness, and claimed that he was set to make money for a long time in the NBA:

“I don’t need to go into this year and … I know if I just do my job and I’m in shape and I compete at my highest level, I’m going to make money in this league for a long time. So I don’t worry about it. I’m blessed beyond measure. Obviously you want to make the most in the window you have as an athlete. But I’m not going to let that get in the way of winning a championship. When you win, everything else will be taken care of.”

While Thompson did reveal that he wanted to make the most of being a famous athlete, he had no intention of letting that come in the way of winning a championship. Having made exactly $222,944,784 in the NBA thus far, Thompson has obviously already made enough money to ensure a luxurious life for himself, and his loved ones.

Klay Thompson revealed his biggest financial regret back in 2019

Like a range of NBA players from the past and present, Thompson can be forgiven for being frivolous with spending. With a range of big-money endorsements and a huge salary, he certainly has the means to spend on whatever he desires.

However, that does not mean that he does not have any regrets with respect to financial spending. Speaking to CNBC in 2019, Klay Thompson revealed that he was a bit of a hoarder when it comes to clothes during his initial NBA years.

He revealed that he would spend a lot of money on his attire, but only ended up wearing around 5% of the clothes that he bought. That being the biggest financial mistake in a career that has seen him earn more than $220 million is a bit of a non-issue, which suggests Thompson is utterly careful despite earning in the millions.