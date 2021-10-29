“Klay Thompson took less than 3 quarters to break the NBA record!”: When the Warriors legend hit 14 3-pointers against hapless Chicago 3 years ago today in 2018-19

Warriors guard Klay Thompson eclipses team-mate Stephen Curry’s mark for most three-pointers made in a single NBA game, with 14 made threes.

The distance between the basket and the three-point line is 23 feet 9 inches in the NBA. To shoot three points at long range requires precise shooting skills and is not an easy task. However, on 29th October 2018, Klay Thompson made it look like a piece of cake.

The 31-year-old guarded exploded with 52 points on 18 of 29 shooting from the field with four rebounds and two steals. In the process of scoring 52, Thompson scorched up the Bulls with a record of 14 3-pointers.

With this blazing performance, the 5x All-Star surpassed teammate Steph Curry’s NBA record of 13 3s in a single NBA game. Thompson entered the game with a mediocre average of 15.1 points per game Moreover, he was cold from long range, scoring only a shocking 13.9% of his shots from three.

Moreover, what made the feat more impressive was he did that in just three quarters. Due to it being a blowout win versus the Bulls, Thompson sat out the fourth quarter, playing only 26 minutes.

Also Read: “I ain’t finna shoot 3s like Stephen Curry, my game is inside”: Snoop Dogg explains how he cultivated the Uncle Snoop image while nearing 50 on Carmelo Anthony’s ‘What’s in Your Glass?’ podcast

What to expect Klay Thompson once he returns this season?

With Klay Thompson not playing for two years now after tearing the ACL in 2019 and the Achilles in 2020, the return of the marksman is one of the most anticipated things this NBA season.

One thing that aids the 3x NBA champion is his game is based on shooting and not on athleticism. As a result, there is doubt whether or not Thompson can return to the same level of play he was capable of prior to his injuries.

Speaking on his return, Klay Thompson says –

“I was playing the best basketball of my life in 2019 when I got hurt. I expect to get back there. Not right away just because that was a hundred games worth of work and incredible shape.”

“But when I step back on the floor, I’m gonna be a very effective player. Maybe not what I was doing shooting the ball like I was, but I will still be really good. And I will just keep going up – and I really believe that.”

“When I step back on the floor I expect to be a very effective player.”@KlayThompson tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine he’s confident he’ll be in top shape when he returns to the court Hear the @Warriors Season Preview Show on the SXM App!

🔊 https://t.co/05WcBOQs0b pic.twitter.com/P7fzRs853i — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 30, 2021

Warriors fans will certainly hope this is the case. Additionally, they are also waiting on the return of young stars James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga. If Thompson does eventually return to playing at an All-Star level, the Warriors will be one of the dark horses this year.

Also Read: “The Grizzlies will never give up, not even against Stephen Curry!”: Ja Morant makes an inspiring statement about his franchise after grabbing an incredible comeback win vs Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are off to a strong 4-1 start this season. In addition, Steph Curry is playing on an MVP level. When Klay does make a comeback this season, expect the Splash Bros and Warriors to make some noise in the league this season.