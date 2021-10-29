“David Beckham, I have your wallet and it’s gonna cost you a million dollars!”: When Shaquille O’Neal hilariously returned the Manchester United star’s wallet which he lost in Beverley Hills

Shaquille O’Neal once revealed on the Late Late Show with James Corden that he stumbled upon a wallet that belonged to one David Beckham.

The Beverley Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles is perhaps the safest in the city for celebrities to live in. In a town full of household names, it is easy for them to avoid unwanted public attention.

Shaquille O’Neal himself has a couple of properties in the area. He’s an impulse buyer when it comes to homes. The Lakers legend once revealed on the Jimmy Kimmel show that he bought a house right across the street with Paula Abdul without even checking it out properly!

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously returned David Beckham his wallet which he lost in Beverley Hills

One of the few Los Angeles sports celebrities who’s arguably as recognizable as the Big Aristotle is David Beckham. The former England captain moved across the pond in the latter half of his career.

He’s since diversified his interests in the USA by investing in a Miami football team in the MLS. But he continues to live in Los Angeles with his wife Victoria ‘Posh’ Beckham and their 4 adorable children.

Shaq and Victoria were guests on the Late Late Show with James Corden a couple of years back. This was when he brought up the story of how he found Becksy’s wallet on the street:

“I was walking one day in Beverley Hills and I found a wallet. Usually when I find wallets I just take all the money out and just throw em. But this is a nice wallet. So I look, and it said ‘David Beckham’. I was like ‘That can’t be!’ Then I looked at the ID and it was David Beckham.”

“So I didn’t want to just give it to the front desk, so I was like ‘David, I have your wallet (miming like a movie character) and it’s gonna cost you a million dollars!’ He knew it was me. He said ‘Shaq! Stop playing with me.’ Then he came and picked it up.”

Victoria subsequently confirmed this story and added that Becks does indeed lose his wallet all the time. In fact, she gifted David a wallet with a chain to stop this from happening, but to no effect.

This story might just perk up the ears of a few Beverley Hills residents. You never know when you might stumble upon the wallet of one of the best crossers ever!