“Making $500 Million Just to Wear Sneakers”: When Pistons Legend Explained Why It’s Near Impossible to Get Into Fights in the NBA

15 January 2010: Guard Baron Davis of the Los Angeles Clippers is held back from fighting by teammate Al Thornton while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of the Lakers 126-86 victory over the Clippers at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA | Credits- IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

One of the main criticisms OG players and older-generation fans have about the current state of the NBA is the lack of physicality. Today’s game doesn’t involve the same level of grueling play it once did, and many believe that’s due to a lack of competitive fire among players. However, four-time NBA champion John Salley believes the absence of on-court scraps stems from something much deeper than basketball.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, fights were a common occurrence in the NBA. And were’ not talking about minor pushing and shoving. These were full-blown fights with big men throwing closed fists at each other. And there are some who miss that?

Salley played on one of the most notorious teams when it came to fights and aggression, the ‘Bad Boys’ Detroit Pistons, who wreaked havoc across the league in the late ’80s and early ’90s. The brand of basketball has changed drastically since then, especially when compared to today’s league. The biggest difference, Salley notes, lies on the business side of the game.

“The game has moved into a totally different idea of professionalism,” Salley said in an interview with DJ Vlad in 2020. Players are much more conscious of their brand. One wrong move on the court could jeopardize their sponsorships and Salley noticed the turning point once the sneaker industry boom happened.

“When you got guys making $500 million just to wear sneakers, you can’t elbow that guy. You can’t talk loud around that guy. You can’t bring any embarrassment,” he opined, before revealing how Michael Jordan fit into that category.

Of course, the league protected Jordan. He was their biggest moneymaker. However, companies also kept a close eye on players to assess their behavior. If someone was overly aggressive with a player like Jordan, it could damage their chances of landing endorsement deals. The narratives that came with fights weren’t something players wanted to be associated with. The media often wouldn’t let certain players live down their actions, setting the tone for the league’s current landscape.

“Now they’re going to go in, they’re going to travel, they’re going to have paparazzi on your lawn. They’re going to say, ‘The way you played tonight, are you this violent to your wife and kids?” Salley said.

It takes time to put those narratives to bed. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green still lives with the repercussions of his physical altercations on the court. Metta World Peace continues to carry the weight of his involvement in the Malice at the Palace.

Today’s generation of players has learned from those mistakes. They don’t let emotions get the best of them. And while fighting isn’t as common, that doesn’t mean the game is any less competitive than it once was.