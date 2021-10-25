Basketball

“Chasing 82-0?! That comment is going to haunt Steve Kerr for a long time!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry mocks his coach’s statement, just after the Dubs take down the Kings

"Chasing 82-0?! That comment is going to haunt Steve Kerr for a long time!": Warriors' Stephen Curry mocks his coach's statement, just after the Dubs take down the Kings
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"By the time Lewis got the speed, the race was over"– Mercedes was powerless against Max Verstappen at COTA claims Schumacher
Next Article
"Michael Jordan is making records even after he's retired!!": A pair of 1984 Nike's worn in-game by the Bulls legend get auctioned for a whooping $1.5 Million
NBA Latest Post
“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout
“Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman”: JJ Redick compares the Warriors superstar to a serial killer when talking about his ‘all-swish’ workout

JJ Redick hilariously claims that Steph Curry is Patrick Bateman for wanting to swish every…