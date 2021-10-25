“Chasing 82-0?! That comment is going to haunt Steve Kerr for a long time!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry mocks his coach’s statement, just after the Dubs take down the Kings

Warriors’ Stephen Curry opens up about Head Coach Steve Kerr’s ‘chasing win’ statement, discusses how it would haunt Kerr

The Golden State Warriors are having the start to the season that all their fans dreamt of. In the span of 5 days, they have taken down all three of the Californian rivals. With wins over the Lakers, the Clippers, and the Kings last night, the Warriors now have re-declared themselves as rulers of California. Stephen Curry, as expected, led the Warriors, recording his 2nd double-double in a row. He also broke a few records on the way to securing the win tonight.

The Warriors have been performing well since they took the floor for their first preseason game. For their very preseason game, they took down the Blazers 121-107. After the game, Steve Kerr talked about his rotation, and mentioned how the rookies would have to earn their time. Kerr also joked and said how the Warriors are looking to chase wins this season.

Steve Kerr on his veteran heavy rotation: “We’re chasing wins this season” attached to a 😏 expression pic.twitter.com/fjyve7XWC3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 5, 2021

Stephen Curry reacts to Steve Kerr’s ‘chasing win’ statement

After the Warriors secured the 119-107 win over the Kings last night, Stephen Curry sat and interacted with the media. There, a press member asked him a question we had been anticipating for a long time. The reporter asked Steph what he felt about Steve Kerr’s chasing win statement.

Curry laughed and replied,

“Chasing 82-0. That comment’s gonna haunt him (Kerr) for a long time.”

Steph says the “chasing wins” comment is going to haunt Kerr for a long time 😂 pic.twitter.com/PWdijKn4o5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 25, 2021

While 82-0 is a very lofty goal, the Warriors sure can try and win as many games as they can. With Klay Thompson eyeing a late December/ early January win, the team is surely expected to receive a major boost. Also, the sophomore James Wiseman is set to make a return soon as well, adding depth to the big man rotation.

With the bench depth, the return of all the players, the emergence of Jordan Poole, and Steph being himself, the Warriors sure look like a scary side.