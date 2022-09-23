Malika Andrews can’t understand why $3.6 billion worth Celtics franchise is hiring a coach with a ‘multiple arrests’ history

The chances of the Celtics undoing how great they did in the 2022 Playoffs go higher each passing day and Malika Andrews can’t get the gist of it.

After coming off probably their best season of the last 12 years, things aren’t going too well in the Boston Celtics camp.

Their off-season couldn’t have started any better as they were able to add point guard Malcolm Brogdon and forward Danilo Gallinari to their already terrific squad.

They held off Kevin Durant’s trade interest as well, which would’ve cost them half their squad or/and Jaylen Brown.

But then Gallinari suffered what later looked like a horrific injury in the EuroLeague which might keep him out for the entire upcoming season, and it’s now followed by this Ime Udoka scenario.

Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is likely facing a suspension for the entire 2022-2023 season for his role in a consensual relationship with a female staff member, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected as soon as today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 22, 2022

And even their replacement for the Head Coach has a questionable resume.

Malika Andrews believes the Celtics are risking it all on a 34-year-old who has not one, but two arrest records

While everything is messy in Boston, ESPN’s Malika Andrews is wondering why the $3.6 billion worth of franchise is going with an inexperienced coach who also has two arrest records.

Recently in her round table discussion with analysts Richard Jefferson, Jalen Rose, Zach Lowe and Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Malika brought up the 34-year Joe Mazulla’s resume.

It wasn’t his lack of experience, which was the focal point of her description of him, it was his two arrests on the charges of – underage drinking in 2008 and aggravated assault being the first, as well as a domestic battery in 2009.

Good cover Adrian!

So to put things in perspective, the Celtics are not just risking an important season on a man with a shady history but also on someone who was under aged to drink when the Celtics won its last Championship in 2008. Funny in a wicked way.

Joe will be the youngest coach in NBA history when he officially takes charge of the Celtics for the 2022-23 season.

