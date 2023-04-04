“Mama Said Practice Free Throws”: Shaquille O’Neal Baited Adam Sandler Into Putting Him Into Movies Based on 1 Condition

At this point, Shaquille O’Neal has way too much experience with acting. The man is practically every commercial in existence. And of course, he has done some movies too, with arguably the greatest of all time being his superhero movie from way back in the day, Steel.

Ah yes. The smell of memes. Always so sweet.

Jokes aside though, the man has indeed been in multiple movies, with his most famous appearances coming on Adam Sandler’s projects. But, why is the man in so many of them? Is Adam Sandler such a huge fan of basketball that he just had to have Shaq in so many of his projects?

As it turns out, this was all part of a deep promise that the actor was forced to keep to the NBA player. And frankly, we wouldn’t have preferred it have gone any other way.

What was the promise Adam Sandler had to keep to Shaquille O’Neal?

There are countless NBA players who have wanted the money, but not the fame. Shaquille O’Neal evidently was never one of them. Don’t get us wrong, even today the man doesn’t consider himself to be a celebrity.

And yet, the man could never hide the fact that he wanted to be in movies from a very young age. Now, you may not believe it, but the masterpiece ‘Steel’ flopped pretty hard at the box office. But Shaq didn’t care, he wanted to do another anyway. So, when he came face-to-face with Adam Sandler, a lot happened, something you can take a look at in the Instagram post below.

“Mama said practice your free throws”, in the Bobby Bouche voice? Yeah, that is beyond savage.

If you don’t believe it happened, here is Shaquille O’Neal’s story

Now, the people in the Instagram post didn’t cite a source, so it can be a bit hard to believe them. However, the fact of the matter is, this actually happened. And if you don’t believe that, then all you need to do is watch Shaquille O’Neal share this post on his story in the tweet below.

We won’t lie, it doesn’t get more solid than that. After all, that is the man himself confirming everything.