Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Avoids Potentially Scary Injury in Preseason Contest vs Kings

Oct 11, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) is flanked by head coach Steve Kerr and forward Draymond Green as he is presented his gold medal for his performance for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris before taking on the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry has made a name for himself as one of the hardest workers in the league. The Warriors superstar works on his body and conditioning religiously to stay in the best shape possible, to help himself and his team the best he can. Sometimes, however, no matter how much effort you put in to take care of yourself, injuries happen.

Something similar happened earlier today as Steph left the Warriors bench in the 1st half and went back to the locker room. He was accompanied by Rick Celibrini, the director of sports medicine and performance for the Warriors. Seeing Steph leave with Rick left fans concerned.

Anthony Slater reported about the same, sharing how Steph jammed his finger, but still went through his postgame workout routine.

Steph Curry jammed his finger late in the first half and left for the locker room. Didn’t return for the second half, but it doesn’t sound like an issue. He’s back in the weight room currently going through his normal postgame workout routine, per Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2024

Later, after the game ended, Slater shared how the team did an X-ray on him, which came out negative.

Steph Curry: Right index finger jammed. X-rays negative, per Warriors. Day-to-day. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 12, 2024

Seeing how competitive the West is, the Warriors would need Stephen Curry healthy and ready from Day 1. Thankfully, the injury does not appear too serious.

Steve Kerr had planned to increase Steph’s minutes today

So far in the preseason, Steve Kerr has kept his starters, especially Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, on a minutes restriction. He plays them for 15-16 minutes during the 1st half and they sit out the 2nd half. However, things were going to be different tonight.

During the post-game conference, Coach Kerr was asked about Steph’s minutes and if 16 minutes was the plan for tonight again.

“He was going to play into the third quarter tonight for the first time, but when he jammed his finger, it made no sense to send him back out,” Kerr responded.

“He was going to play into the third quarter tonight for the first time.” Steve Kerr says Steph Curry’s minor finger injury kept him from appearing in the second-half. pic.twitter.com/Po6OSyTeSJ — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 12, 2024

Heading into his 16th season at 36 years of age, Steph would have to be extra careful about injuries, and the coaching staff knows it. We can assume Steve Kerr would give Steph a precautionary rest against the Pistons on Sunday, but we might have him back on the floor as soon as the preseason contest vs the Lakers.