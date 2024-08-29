Travis Kelce Gets Adam Sandler Talking About His Untold Quarterbacking Tale

Travis Kelce arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Credit: © Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK and Movie actor Adam Sandler during an exhibition doubles match on day eleven of the 2012 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

The Kelce brothers are back for a third season of the New Heights podcast, and they’re bigger and better than ever. After securing a massive deal with Amazon’s Wondery, the NFL’s favorite brother duo surprised everyone with an appearance from comedy legend Adam Sandler. And they even got him to spill some exclusive details.

On being asked about his role as Robert Boucher in ‘The Waterboy,’ Sandler revealed that his early experiences with football significantly shaped his portrayal of the character.

‘The Waterboy’ is a 1998 sports comedy film that follows the story of Bobby Boucher, a 31-year-old waterboy for the University of Louisiana football team, who discovers he has an incredible talent for tackling.

Growing up, Sandler, who co-wrote the film, played quarterback in Pop Warner football until his teenage years, although his first love was baseball. It was only when his team coach recognized his potential and encouraged his parents to let him take on the QB position that he truly embraced the sport. He revealed:

“I was playing baseball and I was a pitcher. Ken Stillman, the coach of the team came over and talked to my parents and said maybe Adam could be a QB. So I got on the team and played two years at Pop Warner and it was amazing.”

This background not only informed his performance in ‘The Waterboy’ but also added authenticity to Bobby’s character, blending Sandler’s comedic style with genuine football experience.

Sandler’s interest and deep love for sports led him to do many hit sports flicks. He played Outside Linebacker in ‘The Waterboy,’ QB in ‘The Longest Yard,’ and a golfer in ‘Happy Gilmore.’

After 28 years of the first rendition of the iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’, the comedian is working on the sequel of the film, which will also feature Travis Kelce!

Will Travis play Sandler’s son in Happy Gilmore 2?

Travis’s resume as an actor keeps on growing. He is truly bringing his aspirations of working in Hollywood to life.

The tight end has come a long way from doing a reality dating show, ‘Catching Kelce’, to now working with Hollywood big-wig and funnyman, Adam Sandler. The 3-time Super Bowl winner has a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2.

However, Sandler’s idea for Travis’s participation in the film was much more loftier, as he revealed that he wanted the TE to play the role of his son in the movie:

“We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it, literally, like, six months ago,” Sandler continued. “We were like, imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be. Just a bad ass.”

Travis has been brushing up on his skills on the greens and has even managed to perfect the iconic Happy Gilmore swing. Sandler will reprise the role of Happy, now an aging golfer, trying to sort out his life.

The filming for Happy Gilmore 2 will begin in September.