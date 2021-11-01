“Michael Jordan was great in 90s but in 80s he was out in the first round”: When Isiah Thomas took a jab at the Bulls legend on Open Court

Isiah Thomas remembers when he saw Michael Jordan for the first time, noting with some bitterness how he wasn’t always all that.

When Isiah Thomas was asked about his best starting 5 in 1980′ s, he explained how the league saw original style players like Magic Johnson, himself and Jordan.

Isiah Thomas played against Jordan for the first time in 1984 in Phoenix. Isaiah was in the Olympic team which scrimmage against the college team Jordan was playing for.

Isiah said ” he had a different kind of bound ” rembering Jordan’s pregame practice that day.

Then he added ” And then the game started. This dude was so fast and so quick. He was like ho ho s**t, wait a minute”. After laughing he added ” some cuss words are necessary for description.”

Michael Jordan was great in 90s but in 80s he was out in the first round

While picking Michael Jordon as the shooting guard in his 80’s best starting five, Isiah Thomas elaborated ” Jordan was a great player in the 80s, but they were finishing 3rd and 4th in the division.”

He finished by saying “He was great in the 90’s, he dominated in the 90’s but in the 80’s he was out in the first round”.

After that he laughed hysterically and exchanged hand claps with Shaquille O’Neal who was also in the panel that day.

Open Court aside, the rivalry between Isiah and MJ is well-known. It is the one defining player rivalry in which Jordan didn’t have the definitive upper hand.