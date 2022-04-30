“Man, CJ is a great dude, great teammate, and I’m excited to be on board with him”: Zion Williamson clears the air over his future with Pelicans

Zion Williamson expresses his desire to sign the extension with the Pelicans and is excited to get back on the court with his teammates.

In what many believe, had Zion Williamson been during the series against the Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans could have potentially caused an upset. Widely considered the most talked about high-school player since LeBron James, Zion didn’t play a single game this season.

The Pelicans forward has been nursing a fractured foot, with the healing taking more time than usual. Amid the season, there were many reports of Zion employing injury tactics to force himself out of New Orleans. The 21-year-old had visibly gained several pounds leading to constant criticism and trolling.

There is no denying that Zion is a generational talent yet to show his full potential. However, durability continues to be an area of concern for the former All-Star. Recently, Zion broke his silence regarding his future with the Pelicans franchise.

The Duke sensation is all set to be on board with the Pelicans, looking to get the humungous $200M extension. During a recent press conference, Zion stated he was looking forward to getting back on the court.

Zion Williamson is looking forward to playing with his new teammates and signing the extension.

With months of speculations regarding his future with the Pelicans, Zion would finally address all questions in a recent press conference. Despite an early playoff elimination, the Pelicans had earned everyone’s respect with their performance against the Suns.

There is more good news in store for the Pels fans, as Zion confirmed he plans to stay with the franchise for the future. When asked about the extension and currently constructed roster, Zion had the following to say.

“Of course. I couldn’t sign it fast enough.” – Zion Williamson on a potential extension https://t.co/9gTUf7H0Lg — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 29, 2022

The Pelicans forward beamed with joy, having former Blazers guard CJ McCollum on board.

“Man…CJ is a great dude.” WE CAN’T WAIT to see Zion and CJ on the court together!!!@PelicansNBA | @CJMcCollum | @Zionwilliamson | #OneNOLA pic.twitter.com/ZEL6Blearg — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) April 29, 2022

“Just seeing the potential…we got a lot of great pieces, I’m excited to be on the court with those guys.” This team PLUS Zion next season…watch out West!@PelicansNBA | @Zionwilliamson | #OneNOLA pic.twitter.com/len1KOJqS9 — Bally Sports New Orleans (@BallySportsNO) April 29, 2022

The 6″6′ forward shunned reports of him deliberately delaying his rehab process with the following statement.

“From a physical standpoint, I definitely could’ve played. But me and my teammates, the front office, and the team decided that longevity was better than trying to rush back.”

With Zion on board, the Pelicans could not only make a deep playoff run but also contend for a championship.