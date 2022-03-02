“Man, I really left the Raptors for this?!”: When Kawhi Leonard gave Marcus Morris the Death Stare on the Clippers Bench

NBA Twitter reacts as a clip of Kawhi Leonard giving Marcus Morris the death stare on the Clippers bench resurfaces

The Los Angeles Clippers are a winning team this season. The only reason this statement is written with a surprised tone is that they’re missing both of their star players. Kawhi Leonard suffered an ACL injury against the Utah Jazz during Game 4 of the Western Conference SemiFinals. Kawhi hasn’t been back since, and there has been no certainty if he’d return this season. Paul George, after having an excellent start to the season, suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow near Christmas. He’s probably ruled out for the season.

Despite all this, they’re #8 in the West with a 32-31 record, ahead of the Lakers. Recently, a clip of Kawhi Leonard surfaced on NBA Twitter. It was him reacting to Marcus Morris making horns behind Leonard’s head.

Throwback to When Kawhi gave Marcus Morris the death stare 😭 pic.twitter.com/xqP43ct4eS — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) March 1, 2022

As expected, the community went wild over this, and had a gala time reacting to the same.

NBA Twitter reacts to Kawhi Leonard hitting Marcus Morris with the death stare

Kawhi Leonard is a fun guy. Everyone knows this. When this clip resurfaced on Twitter, people could not stop themselves from reacting to the same.

Man was thinking why he left Toronto — Honest laker fan / rocket fan 🇵🇭 (@honestlakerfan3) March 1, 2022

he was trying to turn off the kill switch before he off twin 😂😂😂 — Kee (@keeshonpatrick) March 2, 2022

“wtf is up with this dude” — rifky 🕊 (43-18) (@mrespid) March 2, 2022

Kawhi thoughts looking at Morris: “system processing” — Buzz Tradez Ⓜ️ (@tradingwithbuzz) March 2, 2022

Lmfaooo it’s the malfunction at the end for me https://t.co/qyngc6GbmD — #BreonnaTaylor (@_OutkastShit) March 2, 2022

Whenever a girl flirt with me but ion know how to flirt back 😂 https://t.co/gWnBznchhv — Ra’shaad (@Rashaad19th) March 2, 2022

This would certainly always be funny, no matter how many years it has been since this was recorded.