“Ja Morant is just a slightly taller Allen Iverson!”: Stephen A Smith compares the Grizzlies’ star to the Sixers’ legend

Grizzlies’ star Ja Morant gets compared to Allen Iverson, Stephen A Smith makes a case for the same on First Take

The Memphis Grizzlies are having one of the best jumps out of any team in the league. After finishing #10 in the regular season last year, the Grizzlies have moved up to the 3rd spot in the competitive Western Conference this year. One of the main reasons behind the same is Ja Morant. The 22-year-old, in just his third season, is showing the entire league what he’s capable of. An example of the same was on display last night, with his performance against the Spurs.

Ja went off for 52 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. He did all that on just 4 FT attempts.

Ja Morant tonight: 52 points

7 rebounds

73% FG Dude is a flat out superstar pic.twitter.com/StjSRgtBFf — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2022

Over the last four games, Morant is averaging 40.5 points.

Ja Morant over his last 4 games: 40.5 PPG

6.0 RPG

5.0 APG

53.4% FG

44.4% 3PT pic.twitter.com/oaOJNUbLV3 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 1, 2022

Stephen A Smith compares Ja Morant to Allen Iverson

Recently, Stephen A Smith compared Ja Morant to Kevin Durant, on the account that both of them are #2 picks, and the #1 pick has been injury prone. Colin Cowherd on the other hand talked about Ja having the same trajectory as Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook.

Stephen A decided to modify his statement as the show continued, and decided a better comparison for Ja is Allen Iverson. Smith believes that the Grizzlies’ star is a taller version of AI.

.@stephenasmith is already seeing similarities to a LEGEND in Ja’s game 🔥 “When you look at Ja Morant and his game, I mean, that’s just a slightly taller version of Allen Iverson!” pic.twitter.com/wk3TrzGQcQ — First Take (@FirstTake) March 1, 2022

Their game has a lot of similarities, with the same kind of craftiness and explosiveness. Recently, Allen Iverson endorsed Ja Morant for the MVP honors, after seeing him against the Spurs. We’ll have to see when does Ja’s MVP contention takes place. For now though, Ja is probably the second most entertaining show in the NBA, right after Stephen Curry.