Jeff Ross Breaks Silence on Massage Joke That Upset Tom Brady: “Kraft Is Like the Father Figure”

Tom Brady showcased some immense courage and took a huge step by participating in a roast hosted by Jeff Ross, including appearances from his former teammates and other ruthless comedians. For three hours, Brady endured insults and jokes about his career, failed marriage, and strained professional relationships. However, only when Ross made a joke about Brady involving Patriots owner Robert Kraft did Brady have an upsetting reaction.

Ross made a slightly distasteful “massage joke” that involved Brady and Robert Kraft. In it, he brought back the Patriots’ owner’s past legal troubles, quipping, “Would you like a massage?” He even mocked the former QB, remarking: “I’m the best decision your organization has ever made.” Unable to tolerate it any longer, Brady approached the podium and said, “Don’t say that s*it again,” leading to all sorts of speculations.

The Roastmaster General, however, opened up about it on the Rich Eisen show, and the whole thing seemed like nothing but an exaggeration. He revealed that Brady acting all angry was for the benefit of the roast. He even ensured viewers that there was no actual animosity between him and the former NFL star or between him and Kraft.

“That’s his dad you know. That’s Robert Kraft he’s like a father figure to him,” Ross said. “He was just showing his love for Robert Kraft and Robert Kraft loved it we had a great talk afterward.”

Furthermore, Ross also discussed how they were able to make the roast happen and where the sentiment for it all actually came from.

The Story of Tom Brady Stepping Into the World of Insult Comedy

Tom Brady’s stepping into a roast was an unexpected development. No one expected the QB to put a target on his own back and take on some brilliant comics. However, Ross revealed that Brady has always been a fan of insult comedy, and he had been waiting to get Brady on the hot seat ever since the former Bucs QB announced his first retirement.

But Brady decided to play for another year, putting the plans for the big event on hold. After this change in plans and his divorce, it took Ross almost three years to convince Brady and make it all happen.

Interestingly, Ross also spoke about how Brady is a huge student of insult comedy and that he was very eager to take part in a roast. He likes to be the center of attention, and there is nothing more entertaining than taking the hot seat. With the first-ever live-taping of the event materializing into a huge success, Ross was ultimately very happy with the results.