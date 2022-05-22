Basketball

“Managing personalities, I think that’s their biggest job”: Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach

"Managing personalities, I think that's their biggest job": Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Warriors needed Kevin Durant to defeat LeBron James, not to go to the finals": Fans of Lakers superstar go back and forth against Dubs fans as they start 'Finals without KD' debate
Next Article
"They copied a car that they do not understand"- F1 Twitter trolls Aston Martin and Lance Stroll after the latter's comments on their car design
NBA Latest Post
"Jayson Tatum took Paul Pierce 's route, faked an injury so he could poop his pants in peace": Nick Wright & NBA Twitter question Celtics star's absence at a crucial time in Game 3 loss against Miami Heat
“Jayson Tatum took Paul Pierce ‘s route, faked an injury so he could poop his pants in peace”: Nick Wright & NBA Twitter question Celtics star’s absence at a crucial time in Game 3 loss against Miami Heat

Game 3 in Boston turned out to be a humbling experience for the Celtics, but…