“Managing personalities, I think that’s their biggest job”: Kevin Durant reveals key ingredient required to become a successful NBA head coach

According to Kevin Durant, in order to be a head coach in the NBA, one must know how to manage personalities.

The Nets superstar has created quite the buzz with his recent appearance on David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. From turning up high for the interview to mocking the Knicks, Kevin Durant was the most candid we had ever seen.

Currently coming off a disappointing outing in the playoffs, KD hopes to make a comeback with the Nets, who were swept 4-0 in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. The Nets had one of the most controversial seasons in NBA history.

Still relatively new to the job of a head coach, Steve Nash was assigned to handle some of the most diverse personalities in the NBA. Whether it was handling Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination situation, the James Harden trade or the constant injuries on the roster.

During his recent interaction with veteran talk-show host David Letterman, KD revealed the most challenging job for an NBA head coach was to manage personalities.

Kevin Durant divulges the secret ingredient needed to become a successful NBA coach.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in the middle of nowhere despite having some of the most skilled players in KD and Kyrie Irving. Entering the season as top contenders to win the chip, the Nets made the playoffs via play-in tournament only to get swept in the first round.

Many accused the Nets front office and ownership of being incompetent in handling the controversies surrounding them, especially in the case of Irving’s anti-vaccination stance. In what it seemed, Joe Tsai and co had given the superstar players the power to run the franchise.

It was a tumultuous situation for head coach Nash who not only had to deal with matters on the hardwood but handle the off-court drama too. To his credit, Nash conducted himself in the utmost professional way possible.

During his recent conversation with David Letterman, KD gave an insight into being a head coach in the NBA and the big responsibilities that come with the position.

“We all know how to play. We all know all the terminology. We know every single scheme that can be. Managing personalities, I think that’s their biggest job.”

There is no denying the two-time Finals MVP’s statement, as some of the biggest assignments for a coach include handling the egos of players and mixing the diverse personalities on the roster. It seemed like KD had spoken from a place of experience.

