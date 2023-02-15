“Marcus Jordan Is My Forever Valentine”: Larsa Pippen Professes Her Love For Michael Jordan’s Son Online

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are currently linked by something other than the decade plus of basketball they played together on the Chicago Bulls and it’s got NBA fans feeling a certain type of way. This involves MJ’s son, Marcus Jordan, and Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, as the two are romantically involved.

The first time the public got wind of anything happening between the two was in September 2022 when they were snapped grabbing lunch together. It was then confirmed to US Weekly by a source close to the situation that they had been seeing each other for a couple weeks and tried to keep it on the down-low because of the feud between Michael and Scottie.

However, as word started to get out, they would become bolder with showcasing their love for one another, going on a multitude of dates ranging from sports games to dates at the beach. Soon, they would make it ‘Instagram official’ as well.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen wish each other Happy Valentines Day

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen have taken to Instagram to show each other off before and they have done so once more for this year’s Valentine’s Day. Both of the celebrities let each other know that they’re in the relationship for the long run, with Larsa captioning her post as, “My forever Valentine”.

Marcus would do something similar, captioning his post with, “Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentine’s Day babe.” The picture would feature Larsa holding a bouquet of flowers while wearing Air Jordan 4s.

It’s unclear where their relationship is currently headed. They seem to be in live with one another and perhaps they have even moved in together as well. Many speculated that this was all a publicity stunt but given just much scrutiny the two went through to be together, this may be a genuine interest between the two of them.

Neither Scottie Pippen nor Michael Jordan have commented on this relationship of theirs and unless something as drastic as marriage ensues between them, it’s likely that it’ll stay that way.

