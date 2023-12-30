Marcus Jordan’s Girlfriend Larsa Pippen’s Attempt to Impress Potential Mother-in-Law Juanita Vanoy Gets Praise from Michael Jordan’s Ex on IG

Larsa Pippen recently sent some love to her future mother-in-law, Michael Jordan’s ex-wife Juanita Vanoy, in the form of some flowers. This gesture from Larsa was well-received by Juanita, who also showed her appreciation in return.

Advertisement

It seems as if Vanoy had recently been suffering from an illness, which led to Larsa sending her a bouquet. A star on the popular reality series Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa Pippen has been in a relationship with Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy’s 33-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, since last year. The two have gone from strength to strength in recent months and have even started their podcast together. The couple has already discussed the possibility of marriage multiple times and Larsa appears to be a few steps ahead already.

The 49-year-old received a ‘Thank You’ note from Juanita via an Instagram post, which saw her reveal an update on her health as well. The beautiful bouquet of yellowish-pink roses seemed have warmed the 64-year-old’s heart. “Thank you @larsapippen for these beautiful roses. They brightened my day & put a smile on my face [heart emoji] not back to 100 yet but getting there… XOJ,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Hence, the roses appear to have helped Vanoy’s recovery even though she had not fully recovered at the time of posting. While it is always a great idea to be on good terms with your partner’s parents, it is even more important considering how serious Larsa and Marcus seem to be.

Larsa had previously also revealed how she was not sure whether Michael Jordan was fond of her. Therefore, she appears to be intent on impressing her potential mother-in-law. This may be a wise decision from Larsa’s part, considering that Jordan had once publicly disapproved of her relationship with Marcus.

Juanita Vanoy and MJ finalized their divorce back in 2006 and share three children together. The relationship between Larsa and Marcus has been in the spotlight in recent months simply because of her history with MJ’s Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen. The flowers are further indication that things are headed in the right direction as far as Larsa and Marcus’ relationship is concerned despite the constant scrutiny on them.

Juanita Vanoy had already provided her seal of approval to Larsa Pippen

While MJ, as one would expect, has been slow to warm up to the idea of Larsa’s relationship with his son, Juanita Vanoy seems to have already accepted her son’s partner. Back in November, Juanita posted a heartwarming comment under a Larsa Pippen post which also featured Marcus.

“Son, you look so handsome & Larsa, you look so gorgeous, y’all look [great] together,” she wrote, obviously delighted with her son’s choice of partner.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzMOcYwxcuF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

MJ, on the other hand, appears to not have met with Larsa ever since she started dating his son, according to NY Post. Hence, on one hand, Larsa has already received positive messages from Marcus’ mom. However, Michael Jordan appears to be taking his sweet time in warming up to the couple.