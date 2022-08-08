Michael Jordan spent $3 million less on his Bugatti than Andrew Tate did on his supercar

Michael Jordan’s Bugatti costs much less than half of what Andrew Tate spent on his Bugatti Chiron that reportedly costs over $5 million.

Despite earning less than $100 million in contracts alone during his stint in the NBA from 1984-2003, Michael Jordan currently has a net worth from anywhere between $1.6 million to $2.1 million. This has led the 6x champ to purchase a variety of luxury items from yachts to cars that the ‘average Joe’ couldn’t deem fathomable.

Another man who is completely unrelated to MJ but has a substantial net worth is Andrew Tate. The former kickboxing champion has taken over 2022 by storm, becoming one of the most searched individuals on Google by showcasing his wealth and less than ideal ideals on the dynamics between men and women.

One part of Tate’s wealth that he publicizes heavily is his car collection. Specifically, his Bugatti that pops up in any conversation that he holds. Michael Jordan, being the lover of cars that he is, most certainly has his own Bugatti but it pales in comparison to how much the Romanian resident spent on his.

Also read: Michael Jordan’s “cocaine story” sent his 1985 Bulls teammates under the bus

How much Andrew Tate spent on his Bugatti compared to Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan dropped an incredible $2.25 million on his Bugatti Sang Noir that has stats equivalent to what he put up on the court for the Chicago Bulls on a nightly basis. What makes that particular Sang Noir so special is that only 12 units were ever produced and the GOAT has one of them.

Andrew Tate on the other hand, went a different route and purchased a Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport that cost him a whopping $5.2 million after taxes and shipping. This means he spent over $3 million more on his Bugatti than someone who has a net worth that is 8x that of his (Tate reportedly is worth around $250 million).

The Pur Sport has many customizations however such as the copper paint job and the X-Wing resemblance on the car’s spoiler. While the max speed is only 218mph, it makes up for it, kind of, with its superior handling.

Also read: Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls never lost 3 games in a row from 1990 to 1998, proving his dominance greater than Shaquille O’Neal and Wilt Chamberlain