“Trading Tyrese Haliburton is some form of malpractice on the Kings part..”: Experts and fans including JJ Redick in shock as Sacramento makes a trade for Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings trade Tyrese Haliburton to Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis sending the NBA community in shock.

Tyrese Haliburton had a franchise-record 17-assists outing for the Sacramento Kings just the other night, and they repay him with a trade on Tuesday.

After assuring the young point guard of his future, Sac town trades him to the Indiana Pacers for a package revolving around Domantas Sabonis.

The Kings dealt a trio of players to Indy in a trade, sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers in exchange for Domas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a second-round pick.

The trade not only surprised Kings fans, but also the NBA community including the biggest insiders like ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and even Haliburton himself.

The 21-year-old was a far reach for any team, at least as per the Kings. For weeks they have made it pretty clear that they were willing to trade De’Aaron Fox before the sophomore guard. But all of it changed quickly as soon as they got the chance to sign Sabonis as per Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones.

Haliburton was “shocked” when informed of the deal by his representatives and then moments later by GM Monte McNair. He’s packing his belongings and is heading to Indianapolis tomorrow. The overriding impression with TeamHaliburton is that the Kings “really wanted Sabonis” — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) February 8, 2022

Experts and fans are all having similar reactions to this shocking trade.

Tyrese Haliburton trade has experts and fans in shock

The deal clearly makes the Pacers a much better team adding the duo of Haliburton and Hield to the backcourt that already has Malcolm Brogdon and a front-court led by one of the most dominant centers in the league, Myles Turner.

But how has it interested the Kings is beyond most people’s understanding including former NBA player and ESPN analyst JJ Redick.

JJ Redick – “this is some form of malpractice on the Kings part…”

Regarding Hali trade. pic.twitter.com/yHXTFYPlfd — STRONG (@CaveManVampire) February 8, 2022

When Kings fans find out they traded Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/Iz4bZ7TDdn — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2022

— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2022

The Magic got Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and another 1st for Nikola Vucevic. The Pacers got Tyrese Haliburton for Domantas Sabonis. I’m stunned at the value these teams managed to extract for centers that probably can’t defend at a high enough level to win in the playoffs. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 8, 2022

Haliburton is the type of player you don’t trade away. Just saying. — Grant Liffmann (@GrantLiffmann) February 8, 2022

Selling low on Haliburton for a big who can’t defend is shockingly bad my goodness — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) February 8, 2022

Kings: “We’ll give you Fox for Sabonis”#Pacers: “How about Haliburton? Lol” Kings: “Deal” Pacers: “What? No, I was just jok-” Kings: “FINE TAKE BUDDY TOO” — Jesse (@jcoast7) February 8, 2022

THEY TRADED HALIBURTON??????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — AFunkyDiabetic (@FunkyDiabetic1) February 8, 2022

What impact do these traded players will be able to have on their teams will be clear most probably in the next season, but for the eye test, Pacers are clear winners.