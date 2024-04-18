Mark Cuban Hilariously ‘Threatens’ Shams Charania to Vote For Luka Doncic or Face the Consequences: “Gonna Kick Your A**”

The 2023-24 NBA regular season saw displays of greatness from numerous stars in the league; yet there were only a few handful of players that went above and beyond the call of duty for their respective teams. Players like Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, and Dallas darling, Luka Doncic were nothing short of spectacular throughout the regular season. And with MVP voting right around the corner, Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban even went as far as to threaten voter Shams Charania, in order to make sure the Slovenian sensation was voted for.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban recently joined the RunItBack show, alongside NBA Insider Shams Charania, to talk about the Most Valuable Player award and how Luka Doncic is more than just a well-deserving candidate this year, given the season he has had.

Mark Cuban talked about the averages Luka Doncic has put up, categorizing them as generational numbers, and rightfully so. He also highlighted Luka’s ability to improve everyone that was on the floor around him.

Doncic made the most of players like Dante Exum and Derrick Jones Jr. who turned out to be some great pieces for the team. Luka and the rest of the squad did wonders with a rookie center for most of the season in Dereck Lively II. So, Cuban was not wrong when he talked about Doncic’s ability to make the players around him better, a trait that an MVP certainly needs.

“What Luka has done with the guys around him has just been insane. And up until the last two games, we were 16-2 in our last 18 games. I don’t think that there’s any question that Luka has carried us all the way to this point…What Luka has done for us is just insane and I don’t think there’s any question. He deserves every MVP vote and if you don’t vote for him, I’m going to kick your a**.”

To back up Mark Cuban’s claims, Luka Doncic has averaged staggering numbers this season. If his numbers do not do him justice, then the run the Dallas Mavericks went on in their last 20 games or so, is evidence enough. The team made a strong push for a better seed in the West and finished the season in the fifth spot. As for his numbers, Doncic averaged 33.9 PPG, 98 APG, and 9.2 RPG this season, while shooting a 61.7% true shooting percentage per Statmuse. Luka also led the Dallas Mavericks to a 50-win season this year, despite the team going through numerous rotational changes and dealing with constant injuries to key players.

Luka Doncic pulled off wonders this year

Luka Doncic’s 2023-24 NBA season was nothing short of amazing. He had one stunning performance after another, pulling off impossible moves on the floor, leaving the viewers (and sometimes even himself) in absolute awe. Doncic’s point production this year saw a huge bump as compared to his previous years, making him the youngest scoring champion in the league since Kevin Durant with his 33.9 points per game average, per Sports Illustrated.

Even though there has been quite the buzz around Luka Doncic and the MVP award, the Slovenian basketball star hasn’t given it much thought lately. When asked about his views on winning the award, this is what Luka Magic had to say.

“That’s for the media. I’m happy we’re winning, man. That’s it. You know I’m not going to answer that question.”

Focused more on winning as a team rather than individual accolades, Doncic seems to have his priorities set right this season. The matchup between the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers will be an interesting one in the coming days.