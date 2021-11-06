“Mark Jackson called me & Steph Curry the greatest shooting duo of all-time”: Klay Thompson thanks former Warriors head coach for his faith in the Splash Brothers before they truly were Splash Brothers

Klay Thompson interviewed Mark Jackson and vice versa as the Warriors star worked out on an exercise bike at Chase Center sidelines.

When Klay Thompson was interviewed by his ex Coach Mark Jackson during a Warriors game, he gave his props to Mark. A recovering Klay said, “Before anybody believed in us, Coach Jackson did.”

Klay added “He called me & Steph the greatest shooting duo of all time. That couldn’t have been more true and it’s kind of a testament to your ability to read the game. They called you crazy at that time.”

Stephen Curry also gave HUGE props to Mark Jackson in past interviews

Last year on ALL THE SMOKE podcast, Steph Curry had this to say about him and Klay in 2012:

“We were young and unproven. He had to create an identity, an edge for us that gave us the confidence to walk on the floor and say we can beat any team any given night.”

Mark Jackson coached the Golden State Warriors from 2011 to 2014. In his first year, the team had to face the NBA lockout and several injuries to key players.

In the 2012-2013 season, the Warriors ended as the 6th seed and lost in the 2nd round playoff against Spurs. The next season they went out in the first round of playoffs.

Mark Jackson was then replaced by Steve Kerr as the new Head coach. The Warriors then went on to win 3 championships in the next 4 years. But Mark Jackson still to this day is credited for laying the foundation of the GSW dynasty.

When Mark Jackson was asked why he made such bold statements about the shooting duo, he said “The way they practice. The way they prepared. How serious they took their gifts. It was an easy call for me”.

He further added, “The best thing about both of those guys, incredible human beings. Absolute joy. Not only to coach because of their talent. But because of their commitment, because of their competitive drive and because who they are as people”.