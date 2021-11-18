“We all know Mark Price is killing me”: Isiah Thomas compares Stephen Curry to the Cavs legend, waxing eloquent about Price’s underrated pure shooting ability

Bad boy Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas compares the playing style of Mark Price and Stephen Curry and how the league has adopted Mark’s playing style.

Stephen Curry is considered to be the greatest shooter in NBA history by most people. He has changed the game by his shooting skills from the arc. Everybody wants to shoot 3s now.

But the Detroit Pistons Legend Isiah Thomas believes that the foundation of Curry’s game has come from Mark Price. Mark Price is almost a forgotten name now. But the resemblance of his playstyle with Curry’s can surprise some people. The Badboy Isiah Thomas said,

“Mark Price off the pick and roll is one of the greatest shooters I have ever seen “. It is a huge compliment coming from a guy who’s regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time.

Mark Price is the most underrated shooter in NBA history

Mark Price’s prime was during his years in Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged 17.9 pts, 7.9 assists between 1988-1993. He shot 91.4% from free throw, 41.3% from 3 pointer and 49.2% from the field.

Mark Price is also in the 50-40-90 club with only 8 other players in it. He is one of the most underrated shooters of the NBA.

Mark Prince shot the ball off the dribble from behind the arc. He was known for running through screens to get an open shot. Mark is also known as the creator of “spit the screen”. And all of these he was doing in the 90s.

Isiah said ” his shot-making, his foul shooting, and then his speed made him almost unguardable during that era. ” I wonder who plays like that today. Aha! that’s Steph.

By no means does Isiah Thomas mean that Mark Price is as good as Stephn Curry. All he is saying is that credit should be given to Mark for being the originator of the playstyle which today’s guards have developed upon.

