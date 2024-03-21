Matching Buddy Jay-Z’s Collection, LeBron James Owns a $250,000 Worth Rare Cartier Watch

LeBron James was recently seen wearing an expensive watch during the 16th March contest between the Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors. As reported by the popular Instagram account, @insaneluxurylife, James was rocking the Cartier Crash timepiece, a watch that his friend Jay-Z also owns, reportedly worth $250,000.

LeBron James used the Cartier watch as the final touch to compliment his outfit. According to the Instagram account, James had a Cartier Crash ‘Skelton’ in 18k rose gold on his wrist. The timepiece is one of only two versions that the French luxury brand ever made. The watch originally retailed for $78,500 in 2016. However, considering that both versions were limited to merely 67 pieces, it is understandable why the market price has skyrocketed to $250,000.

For an ordinary person, a quarter-million-dollar watch might be too expensive. But, LeBron James has a net worth of $1 billion. He can afford to spend around 0.5% of his salary, this season, as a Laker. After looking good, LBJ performed on the court as well, recording 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in a 121-128 loss, per NBA.com.\

LeBron’s good friend, Jay-Z also happens to own the same watch. In 2021, GQ reported that the American rapper purchased the Cartier Crash. In 2022, during the premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in London, Shawn Carter was rocking the unique accessory.

LeBron James and Jay-Z are good friends

It only makes sense for two of the greatest in their respective industries to be good friends. Over the years, LeBron James has been spotted at Jay-Z’s concerts. Whereas, the latter has been seen watching the NBA superstar’s games. While they often talk about their respect and admiration for each other, not many fans know that they are connected since LeBron’s high school days.

Back in 2023, during a special interview with NBA on TNT for the All-Star Weekend, Jay-Z spoke about LBJ’s greatness. The artist also claimed to have recognized the four-time MVP’s extraordinary talents even before he set foot in the league.

“Being able to perform at a high level for a long period of time, that’s excellence,” “Long after you’re gone, people may look at your name and like, ‘That’s what greatness is.’ There’s not many you can compare LeBron to. A 19-time All-Star, a remarkable feat. The all-time leading scorer, all-time! I mean, what can you say? He’s been through many iterations of the game and in each era, he’s been the best. ‘The Chosen One’ and that’s it,” Jay-Z said.

“I’ve known LeBron since he was in high school. There was a lot of talk about how amazing he was. We were convinced like, this guy was super special,” Jay-Z recalled, per Basketball Network.

Apart from attending each other’s games and concerts, they also grace their presence for special occasions. Jay-Z was among the many celebrities present for LeBron’s 39th birthday.