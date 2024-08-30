Max Christie Discloses Drake Inspired Lakers’ Group Chat Name, Speaks Up on LeBron James’ Involvement

Drake’s 2023 album seems to have made a lasting impression on the Los Angeles Lakers franchise. The Canadian rapper released his eighth studio album last year, titled ‘For All the Dogs’ which is now certified four-time platinum.

During a conversation on the Sloane Knows Podcast, Max Christie revealed that the Lakers players have a group chat that seems to have taken inspiration for their name from the Drake album. The 21-year-old also revealed that LeBron James is among the most active participants in the group.

When he was asked to reveal the name of the Lakers group chat, Christie said, “I think it’s like ‘4 My Dogs’ or something like that…Yeah, ‘4 My Dogs’ like, with the ‘4’.” Although Christie didn’t say that the name of their group has anything to do with the Drake album, it’s safe to assume that they took some inspiration from it because the album has been one of the biggest hits in recent years.

Sloane also hinted at the same with her caption, “The Lakers are def @champagnepapi [Drake’s IG handle] fans,” for the post on Instagram. Understandably, the follow-up question was about the most active members of the group since some big names play for the franchise. The 21-year-old said, “LeBron’s in there a little bit. We all just send like funny tweets.”

Christie clarified that they only share funny posts and visuals on the group instead of sending posts about one another after games. The most interesting revelation during his conversation was that the soon-to-be 40-year-old superstar is among the most active members of the group.

LeBron has a massive following on social media and often posts about things he takes an interest in on his various social media platforms. But to think that he keeps the same energy with his teammates, some of whom are decades younger than him, is impressive because it shows that he still has the same enthusiasm in him as the younger guys.