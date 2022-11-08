“Maybe This Technical Would Be Like Me Kicking the Chair!”: Stephen Curry Expects the Warriors to Turn the Tide After Tonight’s Win

The Golden State Warriors snapped a five-game losing streak as they returned home tonight. Playing the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors managed to grab a scrappy 116-113 win.

Stephen Curry deserves the lion’s share of the credit for tonight’s win. The 2022 Finals MVP took the team on his back and carried them past the finish line with his 47-point performance. The best part of his performance was how he shot 71% from the field en route to his 47.

Nobody like him.@googlecloud || Player of the Game pic.twitter.com/nzqpaT3soh — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 8, 2022

During tonight’s win, we saw a version of Stephen Curry that only comes out rarely. Steph was visibly upset at times and was very vocal about his emotions and how things were going. One part of his frustration came out at the referee when they missed a clear and-one call on him, landing him his first technical foul of the season.

Stephen Curry compares his Techincal to kicking the chair last season

Tonight’s win was a big one for the Warriors. Not only was it important to break their losing streak, but also to give a boost to the team. Stephen Curry took the challenge seriously and carried them past the finish line.

In the third quarter, the referees missed an and-one call, and Steph erupted, landing him a technical.

Steph Curry’s first technical of the season came after this no-call. Felt like it was more out of frustration about the wobbly state of the Warriors than a particular whistle. pic.twitter.com/pab0laY8Jg — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 8, 2022

After the game, he talked about the same. According to Curry, the whole eruption was more about the call, but we could all see the build-up leading to the same.

Steph talks about what led to his tech in tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/c8bGxWkZ3x — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

Steph joked about how people compared this to him kicking the chair ‘a few years ago’. In case you missed it, the chair kicking occurred in January this year, which boosted the Dubs on an eight-game winning streak.

Stephen Curry kicks a chair 😭 pic.twitter.com/jYm9J5NFJm — ³⁰ ³ (@PlayoffPoole3) January 22, 2022

How can the Warriors get back to their Championship level?

At the moment, the Warriors have their struggles listed for them. Their starting lineup is the best in the NBA and leads the league in offense and defense. However, their bench lacks big time. Along with the bench, the team needs to control the amount of fouls they commit, which often leads to easy free throws for the opponents.

Curry talked about the same after the game.

Steph says the Warriors need to make changes if they want to be a “serious team that’s going to be who we say we are.” pic.twitter.com/rijMCUlorl — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 8, 2022

As Steph said, the team has a long way to go. Thankfully, it’s a long season, and the Dubs have time to figure out what changes they need to make and how to implement the same.

