“Me and Magic Johnson”: Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Stephen Curry’s Unfiltered Response to ‘Greatest Point Guard Conversation’

Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry recently claimed that he was the greatest point guard in the history of the league. Speaking to Gilbert Arenas, Curry said that while Magic Johnson had a ridiculous CV as well, he put himself over the LA Lakers’ legend. The sentiment seems to be shared by Shaquille O’Neal as well. Shaq shared the interview post initially posted by Bleacher Report on Instagram, and offered no comment.

Steph is the major instigator behind the Warriors’ legacy and 4 titles in the past decade. He is regarded as the greatest shooter of all time and has been a true role model for the league, as well as the overall sport. Curry has done more than enough to warrant being included in the conversation for the best player of all time, let alone the best PG.

Stephen Curry’s best PG claim is endorsed by Shaquille O’Neal on Instagram

The Gilbert Arenas interview saw Curry being asked if he considered himself the best PG of all time. The obvious competition was Lakers’ Magic Johnson, who had 5 rings and 3 NBA Finals MVPs.

Curry claimed that Magic was the only PG who came close, and said that he considers himself above the legend. Curry claimed that he had all the respect for Johnson’s ridiculous portfolio but had done enough to be part of the conversation.

“Me and Magic Johnson…”

Most fans, critics and analysts would agree. Curry has brought forth a remarkable change in the way the game is played, and continues to inspire the younger generation. Shaquille O’Neal seems to be one of the believers, and shared the Bleacher Report post on his Instagram story:

“Steph letting ’em know how he feels 🗣️”

Shaq offered no comment which obviously signals his agreement with Curry’s claim. The Warriors’ ace is easily the best shooter of all time, something he continues to give evidence of, season after season.

Stephen A. Smith also claimed Curry should be in conversation for best PG of all time

Stephen A. Smith had claimed earlier in May that Curry was one of the best PGs of all time. Comparing him with Magic Johnson, Smith explained exactly what set Steph apart, according to ESPN.

While Smith talked about Johnson’s beautiful passing, he said that Curry had the ability to scare defenses. Smith pointed out how he would want his PG to be a sniper who scared the living daylights out of defenses.

Curry’s combination of playmaking and shooting makes him a bit of a cheat code on the court. He is almost impossible to be guarded properly throughout games, and is on track to finish his career as the greatest PG the league ever saw.