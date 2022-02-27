“Me and Nikola Vucevic been trying to play together for years, man!”: DeMar DeRozan reveals the biggest reason why he chose to play for the Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan says playing alongside former USC teammate Nikola Vucevic was the primary reason behind choosing Chicago Bulls in the offseason.

The resurgence of DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls has been one of the most pleasant aspects of the 2021-22 NBA season. After dedicating 9 years of his career to the Toronto Raptors, he was traded to the Spurs.

Although that was a good move for the Raptors organization which ultimately led their first ring, Deebo was heartbroken. He was extremely vocal about wanting to spend his entire career in Toronto. But multiple unsuccessful postseason runs led to the trade.

However, he seems to have found his groove back in Chicago. Playing at an MVP level, he’s led the Bulls to the top in the east with Zach LaVine.

Also Read: “Ja Morant went in the house Michael Jordan built, where DeMar DeRozan has been cooking and dropped 46!”: Kendrick Perkins praises the Grizzlies’ All-Star for his career-high performance against the Bulls

Chicago Bulls were a target for DeMar DeRozan ever since Nikola Vucevic trade last season

The move to Chicago benefitted DeMar just as much as the Bulls. As it turns out, the trade for 2x all-star Nikola Vucevic led to the signing in the off-season.

People often forget that they played together in 2008 for USC. They led the team to a 22-13 record and DeRozan declared for the draft after freshman year. Clearly, the two formed a bond that lasted 12 years and eventually paired up in the NBA.

On the Knuckleheads podcast, DeMar reveals he’d been in talks with Vuc about pairing up for a very long time. After Orlando Magic decided to trade him to the Bulls last season as they entered rebuild mode the talks intensified.

“When he was in Orlando, we always would be like “Let’s figure it out”. So when that happened, it was like, all right.”

DeRozan recalls, “I remember playing against each other this past season, he was like, “You’re a free agent this summer”. I was like, “Yeah.” He was like, “I’mma call you.”

Longest streak of 30-point games in Bulls history: 11 — Michael Jordan

10 — DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/UANVgUPvmk — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 27, 2022

After three disappointing years in San Antonio, DeMar is averaging a career-high 28 points per game. Players like him are keeping the mid-range game alive in a fast-evolving NBA. He is one 30-point game away from tying Michael Jordan‘s longest streak.

If he continues this way till the end of the season we might as well see him lift the MVP trophy for the first time in his career.

Also Read: “1988 Michael Jordan averaged 45 points in the Playoffs without even attempting a three!”: The Bulls’ GOAT put up insane numbers en route to securing MVP, DPOY, and the scoring title