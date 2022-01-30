“Me and Stephen Curry are able to do things out there that give the normal person walking down the streets hope that basketball can be for them as well”: Kyrie Irving gives an insight into his bond with the Warriors MVP

Nets superstar Kyrie Irving reflects on his battles with Stephen Curry over the years while also sharing mutual respect.

When it comes to some of the most skilled players to ever grace the NBA hardwood, Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry are right there at the top. The two superstars have quite the history between them, especially during the Warriors-Cavaliers NBA Finals showdown.

Irving and Curry met each other for three consecutive times in the NBA Finals, with the latter having a 2-1 lead. However, Irving still holds the best shot of his career against Curry in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Cavaliers guard would sink a game-clinching 3-pointer, leading to the Cavs winning the championship after being down 3-1.

In the 16-games that have faced each other, Curry holds the edge with a 9-7 record. Speaking of their stats against each other, Irving has averaged 22.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.6 APG, shooting an impressive 41.9% from the 3-point line.

On the other hand, Curry has averaged 23.6 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 6.6 APG, shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. The two marksmen share a very similar stat line against each other, making them neck-to-neck rivals.

Saturday night saw the two snipers meet for the first time this season at the Chase Center. Irving had nothing but high regard for Curry while talking to the media post-game.

Kyrie Irving shares his thoughts on going up against Stephen Curry over the years.

The two superstars had some of their best games during the Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry from 2014-17. While Irving impressed us with his ball-handling and ability to finish at the rim, Steph was a 3-point savant. Saturday night saw the Dubs host Uncle Drew in a match that went down to the wire.

Though Irving had an impressive performance, Curry and co ended with a W. The Warriors MVP’s shooting struggles continued, while Irving notched 32-points, 7-rebounds, 7-assists, and 3-steals. The two had no love lost, evident as they greeted each other post-game.

When asked about Curry during the post-match media interaction, Irving said the following.

“I love Steph man. I mean, the guy has completely revolutionized the game. And me as a point guard or as just the league guard on my team, growing up in Cleveland at the time, he was the guy that really set that standard. Going against each other has been great, but studying each other has been even more of a special bond. When you look at me and Steph, we are able to do things out there, that you know the normal person walking down the street gives him hope that basketball can be for them as well.”

Both Curry and Irving are generational talents that have etched their individual places in the NBA’s history book, giving a new definition to the guard position.