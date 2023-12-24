“Met the Ultimate Woman”: Shaquille O’Neal Describes His ‘Perfect Relationship’ While Revealing Expenditure on Drones

The holiday season has everyone craving for gifts. Even NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who usually likes to play Santa Claus throughout the year, is not exempt from such cravings. Therefore, when co-host Adam Lefkoe asked Shaq on The Big Podcast about some awesome gifts he has received over the years, the big man proceeded to talk about drones. He also revealed that he has found “the ultimate woman” who will never leave him.

In case anyone is thinking about gifting Shaq a Christmas present, you might want to look up drone prices on Amazon. While talking about gifts in the wake of the holidays, the big fella declared that he likes drones. Lefkoe interjected immediately to reveal how Shaq’s eyes had lit up after seeing a drone in the backseat of his car.

That was enough incentive for the four-time NBA Champion to dive deeper into his love for drones. He started off, saying, “My cousin Kenny bought me a $15,000 drone…I didn’t really knew how to fly em…but no matter where you are, you hit the ‘Home’ button and it comes back to you.”

Shaq proceeded to reveal that he ended up losing control of the expensive drone while flying it. Apparently, the wind carried it away and even the ‘Home’ button couldn’t bring it back. However, that misadventure only increased Shaq’s appetite for drones.

In fact, the Lakers legend confessed to Lefkoe that apart from losing cousin Kenny’s $15k drone, he has lost hundreds of the $100 drones that are available on Amazon. That piece of shocking information prompted Shaq to reveal the perfect woman that anyone could dream of. “I met the ultimate woman that will never leave you. I’m in love with this woman and she never tells me no,” Shaq said. “Her name is Amazon.”

Shaq proceeded to rave about how he is in love with Amazon because they keep on shipping him drones within a day or two of ordering. However, that still hardly satisfies his ravenous appetite for losing drones.

Well Amazon is not the only American business that Shaq is in love with. The Big Aristotle has been quite open about his massive expenditures at various places over the years. In fact, he once broke the record for the biggest purchase in Walmart history by procuring a staggering $70,000 bill. Shaq certainly knows how to spend his money.

Shaquille O’Neal has a history with drones

Shaq has a history of misadventures with drones. Last year, he posted a clip on Instagram that managed to intrigue a lot of fans.

The big man could be seen trying to tame a drone spiraling out of control indoors. The machine ultimately came to a halt after crashing against the wall. But not before the entire room had started panicking.

Shaq seemed pretty relaxed watching the whole thing. He was even seen smiling while trying to control the drone with his bare hands, which goes on to show his fascination for the flying objects.